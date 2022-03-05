Clairo reschedules five US shows due to sinus infection

Clairo has rescheduled a number of upcoming dates on her US tour due to a sinus infection.

The singer is currently on a nationwide tour behind 2021 album ‘Sling’, with support coming from Arlo Parks.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Claire Cottrill wrote: “I’m really sorry to announce that we’ve decided to reschedule the next few shows,” detailing three gigs that will now be moved to July, and two Chicago dates to be shifted to later this month.

Advertisement

Of the reasons behind the postponements, she added: “I came down with a sinus infection in the last two days and I haven’t been able to sing at all.

“I also just need to take a step back from performing in general (for a little bit),” she wrote. “I hope you understand.”

See the post and Clairo’s updated US tour schedule below.

MARCH 2022

16 – Chicago, Riviera Theatre

17 – Chicago, Riviera Theatre

18 – Minneapolis, The Fillmore

20 – Denver, The Fillmore

23 – Seattle, Paramount Theatre

25 – Portland, Arlene Schnitzer Hall

28 – Vancouver, The Orpheum

30 – San Francisco, The Masonic

31 – Oakland, Fox Theatre

APRIL 2022

2 – Los Angeles, Greek Theatre

3 – Anaheim, House of Blues

5 – Tempe, Marquee Theatre

7 – Dallas, South Side Ballroom

9 – Austin, ACL at Moody Theatre

10 – Houston, Bayou Music Center

13 – Miami, The Fillmore Miami Beach

14 – Orlando, Hard Rock Live

16 – Atlanta, Tabernacle

Advertisement

JULY 2022

29 – Detroit, The Fillmore

30 – Cleveland, Agora Ballroom

31 – Indianapolis, Old National Center

For the tour, Clairo has partnered with SafeTour and Calling All Crows to ensure the safety of attending gig-goers.

“Every show will have a person/resource to go to if there’s harassment in the crowd,” she wrote upon the tour’s announcement, adding that a “no bullshit” policy would be in place. Further details are expected closer to the tour.

It comes after Clairo recently told NME that she wouldn’t tour unless protocols were in place to protect her fans. “If I can’t provide this [security] on tour, then I won’t tour – that’s my mentality at the moment,” she said.

“I really do feel in my heart of hearts that there’s going to be a wave of tours that are really stamped as the ‘safe tour’ and provide all this. Touring is one of the only things that hasn’t changed much. Granted, a lot of things need to change in the industry, but this is definitely one of them.”

On the first night of the tour, she debuted a new song called ‘Nomad’.