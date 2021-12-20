Clairo reschedules UK/European tour due to COVID concerns

Clairo has rescheduled her upcoming UK and European tour due to COVID-related concerns – see the new dates below.

The singer was set to tour her recently released second album ‘Sling’ across January and February next year, but worries around the rise of the Omicron variant means the shows will now take place in September and October.

“I reeeeally hate to do this- but we have decided to reschedule the upcoming January Europe/UK tour,” Clairo told fans on Instagram while sharing new dates.

Advertisement

She added: “as much as we want to get back on the road, everybody’s safety is far more important & i hope you understand.”

See the new list of rescheduled dates below:

SEPTEMBER 2022

19 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

20 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

22 – Paris, Le Bataclan

23 – Brussels, La Madeleine

27 – Amsterdam, Paradiso

28 – Amsterdam, Paradiso

29 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

30 – Bristol, O2 Academy

OCTOBER 2022

2 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

3 – Manchester, O2 Academy

4 – London, Brixton Academy

Clairo becomes the latest in a host of artists to cancel shows in the last week due to a global rise in COVID cases.

Advertisement

Yesterday (December 19), LCD Soundsystem cancelled the remainder of their 20-show run at Brooklyn Steel, while Enter Shikari also postponed the rest of their 2021 tour dates and some 2022 shows, saying that “the safety of our crew and our audience will always come first”.

As it stands, Clairo is still set to head out on a 2022 North American tour, which will kick off in February and feature Arlo Parks as support.

For both the US and UK/EU tour, Clairo has partnered with SafeTour and Calling All Crows for her 2022 live dates “to provide a safe and harassment-free concert experience”.

A representative from Calling All Crows will join Clairo’s touring team to respond to requests for support through a text helpline and provide “proactive canvassing of each concert, [as well as] messaging and educational support so that attendees can take part in making these shows and their own communities safer”.