Clairo responds to rumours that she’s featuring on Lana Del Rey’s new album

Clairo has addressed rumours from fans that she’s set to feature on Lana Del Rey‘s forthcoming album, ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’.

Fans had been circulating the rumour online, after a prediction was allegedly made by a user who had also correctly predicted that Megan Thee Stallion would appear on Cardi B‘s ‘WAP‘ and Selena Gomez on BLACKPINK‘s ‘Ice Cream‘.

However, Clairo responded to a tweet referencing the rumour, saying that she won’t be appearing on the album after all.

“I’m not !!” the singer said. “But I’m sure it’s going to be great.”

This isn’t the first time there’s been confusion about the follow-up to Del Rey’s 2019 album, ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’. Earlier this year, the singer had shared that the album was set for release on September 5, but it remains unreleased.

More recently, Del Rey gave an update on the album from the set of the music video for the title track. She shared that the video’s release will follow the release of another single, titled ‘Let Me Love You Like A Woman’.

“I am on the very contained set of my first music video for the title track of my album, ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’, and I’m very excited about it,” she said.

“And before you even see this, you’ll hear another song called ‘Let Me Love You Like A Woman’, and I just want to let you know that I love the record, and I love you guys.”

In July, the singer released the audiobook version of her upcoming poetry collection, ‘Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass’, which is set for release later this month. The audiobook sees Del Rey perform 14 original poems, set to music composed by Jack Antonoff.