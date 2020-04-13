Clairo reveals she’s returned to work on her new album

Clairo revealed today (April 13) that she is back at work on her new album during isolation.

Clairo – real name Claire Cottrill – tweeted a screenshot of a playlist titled ‘Album 2 (demos so far)’ with the caption “we meet again”.

we meet again pic.twitter.com/NtKocJcfnl — claire cottrill (@clairo) April 13, 2020

Clairo’s upcoming record will serve as the follow-up to her debut album, ‘Immunity’, which dropped in August last year. ‘Immunity’ spawned the popular singles ‘Bags’ and ‘Sofia’ and earned Clairo a slew of accolades, including the ‘Best New Act in the World’ award at February’s NME Awards 2020.

Over the past few weeks, Clairo has shared a handful of demos, covers and unreleased tracks. She released ‘february 15, 2020 london, uk (demo)’ in February and a demo titled ‘Everything I Know’ at the beginning of April. Most recently, Clairo shared a cover of Anna Domino’s 1984 track ‘Everyday, I Don’t’ last week.

Clairo was set to perform headline shows across Australia in April and May, and was also scheduled to appear as part of the 2020 lineup for the Groovin The Moo festival. However, these dates were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Proceeds from the tour were set to be contributed to Australian bushfire relief. Replacement tour dates have not yet been announced.