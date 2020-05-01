Clairo shares gentle cover of Johnny Flynn’s ‘Brown Trout Blues’

Clairo has shared a cover of Johnny Flynn’s ‘Brown Trout Blues’ – scroll down the page to listen to it now.

The musician has shared a handful of demos and covers in recent months, taking on the British folk star in her latest release.

The new version of the song, which originally appeared on Flynn’s 2008 album ‘A Larum’, strips away the brass and slightly slows down the tempo, leaving just Clairo’s voice and an acoustic guitar.

Advertisement

In the description on YouTube, Clairo called the track “one of my favourite songs”. Listen to it below now.

It follows her cover of Anna Domino’s 1984 track ‘Everyday, I Don’t’ and two demos shared earlier in the year – ‘february 15, 2020 london, uk’ and ‘Everything I Know’.

Last month (April 12), the rising star revealed she had begun work on the follow-up to her 2019 debut album ‘Immunity’. She tweeted a screenshot of a playlist titled ‘Album 2 (demos so far)’ with the caption “we meet again”.

Advertisement

In a five-star review of ‘Immunity’, NME said: “[This] is an album to burrow into and become resident in its songs. It’s a comforter that wraps itself around you when you’re feeling low and a resilient reminder that there are brighter times ahead. It’s also a great big gleaming signpost that its creator is one of the smartest, subtlest young musicians around, and someone with plenty more tricks up her sleeve.”

In February, Clairo was named the Best New Act In The World at the NME Awards 2020 after being nominated alongside the likes of Jade Bird, Sam Fender and Easy Life.