Clairo shares vulnerable new song ‘Just For Today’

Clairo has shared a vulnerable new song addressing depression and mental health, titled ‘Just For Today’.

The introspective new track features Clairo – real name Claire Cottrill – singing and playing guitar, and also getting briefly interrupted by her puppy Joanie.

The singer posted a screen recording of an audio file yesterday (January 26) on Instagram TV. Listen to ‘Just For Today’ below:

Advertisement

“Not sure about you, but my mental health has taken a major dip since quarantine started,” Cottrill wrote in an accompanying caption.

“At times I feel like I’ve never felt worse. New medication, hotlines, and one scheduled appointment with a psychiatrist later and I’m feeling more like myself again. I wrote this last night and i feel there’s no real reason I should hold onto it. Hope you enjoy the song and Joanie’s squeaks. Thank you.”

In October last year, Cottrill shared the first two songs from her new band, Shelly.

The new project features Cottrill, Phoebe Bridgers’ new signing Claud, and their friends Josh Mehling and Noa Frances Getzug.

Advertisement

“My best friends and I made a band and put out an A/B side – ‘Steeeam’ and ‘Natural’,” Clairo wrote on Instagram. “We created everything during quarantine in LA, Chicago, Houston and Atlanta. Hope you check it & enjoy.”