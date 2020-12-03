Claud announces debut album ‘Super Monster’, shares new single

Indie-pop singer Claud has announced details of their debut album, ‘Super Monster’, after being the first act to sign to Phoebe Bridgers’ new label, Saddest Factory.

‘Super Monster’ will be out February 12, 2021. Coinciding with the announcement, Claud has also shared the new single ‘Soft Spot’. Listen to the new single below:

Advertisement

In a statement, Claud described ‘Soft Spot’ as a lament about having unrequited feelings for someone.

“This song is about knowing I can’t be with this one specific person, but my feelings won’t go away… I still hope I run into them, or they randomly text me about something,” they said.

“It’s just me romanticising what I can’t have and being like ‘but what if…’.”

The theme of young love continues throughout Claud’s debut album. According to the tracklist, ‘Super Monster’ will include ‘Soft Spot’ and previous release ‘Gold’. Notably, the last track on the album seems to feature Shelly, the new grouping made up of Claud, Clairo, and their friends Josh Mehling and Noa Frances Getzug.

The Saddest Factory label was announced by Bridgers earlier this year, with the singer acting as CEO. The label is an imprint of Dead Oceans.

“The vision of the label is simple: good songs, regardless of genre,” she said.

Advertisement

The ‘Super Monster’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Overnight’

2. ‘Gold’

3. ‘Soft Spot’

4. ‘In or In-Between’

5. ‘Cuff Your Jeans’

6. ‘Ana ft. Nick Hakim’

7. ‘Guard Down’

8. ‘This Town’

9. ‘Jordan’

10. ‘That’s Mr. Bitch To You ft. Melanie Faye’

11. ‘Pepsi’

12. ‘Rocks At Your Window’

13. ‘Falling With The Rain ft. Shelly’