Claud sings about yearning in new single, ‘Cuff Your Jeans’

Indie pop singer Claud has released a new single, ‘Cuff Your Jeans’, in the lead-up to the release of their debut album, ‘Super Monster’.

The new track stands in contrast with Claud’s previous releases, featuring pitched-down vocals from the singer which contribute to a gloomy feel, particularly around the chorus. A music video has also arrived alongside the track, created by Jeremy Reynoso and Angela Ricciardi.

Listen to ‘Cuff Your Jeans’ below:

“I wrote it after having a fever dream about trying to get on a train to see my friend but missing it over and over and over because there was always some obstacle in my way. The dream left me in a cold sweat and extremely frustrated,” Claud said in a statement.

“All elements of this song are a much-needed form of rebellion against my redundant lifestyle, and my pitched-down vocals in the verses – which appear in a few more places throughout ‘Super Monster’ – are a way to further a more courageous and outspoken persona.”

Claud will release ‘Super Monster’, on February 12 through Phoebe Bridgers’ new label, Saddest Factory, an imprint of Dead Oceans. ‘Cuff Your Jeans’ follows on from the other two singles released from the record so far, ‘Soft Spot’ and ‘Gold’.

The 21-year-old artist was recently included on the 2021 NME 100, which showcases the emerging artists expected to break out in 2021.