CLC’s Seunghee leaves CUBE Entertainment after nine years

CLC singer Seunghee has left long-time label CUBE Entertainment after nine years with the company.

CLC’s Seunghee has been represented by CUBE Entertainment since 2015 both as a musician and actress. The company announced earlier today (March 20) that her contract with the label has since expired and has since left the company after nearly a decade with the K-pop agency.

“We at CUBE Entertainment inform you that our exclusive contract with actor Oh Seung-hee, who has been with us for 9 years since March 2015, has ended,” reads the statement, which was released on the official X (formerly Twitter) account for the company’s subdivision for actors.

“We express our deepest gratitude to Oh Seung-hee, who has displayed endless passion and talent as an artist under CUBE,” the label added. “We will be sincerely cheering on her next steps as an actor, who will continue to thrive in quality work in the future.”

[공지] 오승희 전속계약 종료 안내 pic.twitter.com/R5dtXUdHil — CUBE ACTORS (@CUBEactor) March 20, 2024

Seunghee is now the fifth CLC member to have left the company, leaving Yujin and Eunbin as the only two CLC members still managed by CUBE Entertainment. Yunjin is notably now promoting as a member of project group Kep1er, who will be disbanding later this year once their two-year contract is up.

In May 2022, CUBE Entertainment announced the abrupt end of CLC’s activities as a band through a notice informing fans of the closure of their fanclub forum. “We would like to express our sincere appreciation to you for your love and support for CLC,” the label said at the time.

It came months after bandmates Seungyeon and Yeeun left the label in March that same year, after their contracts expired. Thai bandmate Sorn departed from the company in November 2021, while Hong Kong-born Elkie left in February the same year.