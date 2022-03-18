CLC’s Seungyeon and Yeeun leave CUBE Entertainment

CLC members Seungyeon and Yeeun have officially departed from longtime label CUBE Entertainment.

CUBE Entertainment released a statement to social media today (March 18) announcing the departure of the two CLC singers, following the conclusion of both their contracts with the company. However, the agency did not touch on whether the pair remain part of the K-pop girl group.

“We would like to inform you that the exclusive contracts with artists Jang Seung-yeon and Jang Ye-eun have expired,” wrote the company in its brief announcement. “We extend our sincerest gratitude to Jang Seung-yeon and Jang Ye-eun for staying with us for seven years since their debut.”

Advertisement

CUBE also expressed gratitude to fans of the group for “sending unstinting love to the two members”. “We wish them the best in their future endeavours,” it concluded. Neither Seungyeon, Yeeun nor their former label have shared the circumstances or reasons behind their departures from the company.

With this, both Seungyeon and Yeeun are now the third and fourth members of CLC to leave the agency, following Thai member Sorn in November 2021 and Elkie in February 2021. At the time of her departure, Sorn wrote in a post to Instagram that she and the company had “mutually agreed to part ways.”

“I would like to thank everyone who has been supporting me and everything I’ve done with CLC,” she said. “For the past 10 years, I’ve learnt so much from the whole experience. I’ve met six wonderful girls who have become my second family in Korea.”

On the other hand, Hong Kong-born Elkie claimed that there was “no reason” to remain in CLC after their agency had stopped providing support to the group.