CLC’s Sorn drops Valentine’s Day single, ‘cool’

CLC singer Sorn has dropped a brand-new special single titled ‘cool’, in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

The bubbly new track was released earlier today (February 9) alongside its accompanying music video, and notably marks the Thai soloist’s first music of 2024.

According to her statement in a press release for the song, Sorn describes the song as a “confession” to “someone I developed a crush on”. She also notes that it’s her “first time writing and releasing a song about love.”

“It’s cool, I like you like I do / Won’t keep you in the blue / Talk to me baby, it’s cool,” she sings on the song’s upbeat chorus.

‘cool’ marks Sorn’s sixth digital single since she signed with WILD Entertainment Group, having previously released other tracks such as ‘Not A Friend’, ‘Scorpio’ and ‘Nirvana Girl’, for which she reunited and collaborated with CLC bandmates Yeeun and Seungyeon.

While information about her forthcoming debut mini-album has been scarce, she did reveal in a video uploaded to her personal YouTube channel that the record will draw heavy influences from the early 2000s.

“I told my producer that this year I really wanted to focus on a more grown-up concept,” she said at the time. “That will be the whole theme for [my] EP that we’re trying so hard to complete so we can release it mid this year.” However, a release date and title for the EP have yet to be announced.

Sorn also previously shot down rumours that CLC had dismanded, despite the fact that most members of the girl group have left their long-time agency CUBE Entertainment.