CLC’s Sorn clarifies that the group “did not disband”

Former CUBE Entertainment girl group CLC has not disbanded, says member Sorn.

During a recent TikTok Live, the Thai singer discussed the status of the group CLC, which appeared to have disbanded following CUBE Entertainment’s announcement that their activities had “ended” in May 2022.

As seen in fan-archived clips, the singer shared that the septet – comprising herself, Seungyeon, Yujin (now also a member of Kep1er), Seunghee, Yeeun, Elkie and Eunbin – had not disbanded, before explaining the circumstances of her own departure from the agency.

“We did not disband, we’re still a thing. Right now everyone’s just doing their own thing,” Sorn said, before briefly introducing CLC as a seven-member group. “CLC did not disband yet, guys.”

Sorn then went on to discuss why she had opted to terminate her contract with CUBE Entertainment (which she refers to here as her “ex-company”) in November 2021, ahead of its expiration.

“The ex-company said that they didn’t want to promote us as a whole group anymore, so that’s why a bunch of us started to think that if CLC wasn’t going to be a thing anymore… For me, I [felt] like if CLC wasn’t going to be a thing anymore and we’re not going to promote together, then I didn’t really want to stay,” she said.

Son added: “I [didn’t] want to be at my ex-company doing something else that is not with the girls, so for me, it’s just if I can’t work with the girls, then I don’t want to do it anymore – I don’t want to do it at all.”

Elkie had been the first member of CLC to leave CUBE in February 2021. In an interview with a Hong Kong newspaper, she accused the agency of “taking away” the group’s opportunities. “When the company said it would no longer be investing resources into CLC, I felt that there was no reason to stay on,” she said at the time.

Currently, both Sorn and Seungyeon are signed to WILD Entertainment Group as solo artists, while Yeeun is signed to SuperBell Company. The latter two left CUBE Entertainment in March 2022, and have yet to release solo material.

Members Seunghee, Yujin and Eunbin are currently still signed to CUBE Entertainment. Yujin is now promoting as a member of Kep1er after making its final lineup through the Mnet reality TV show Girls Planet 999, while Eunbin will soon be starring in TVING’s upcoming series Duty After School.