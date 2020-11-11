Cliff Richard becomes first artist to score a UK Top Five album in eight consecutive decades

Cliff Richard has become the first artist to score a UK Top Five album in eight consecutive decades.

Richard notched the milestone last week, courtesy of his new release, ‘Music…The Air That I Breathe’.

The record debut at Number Three in the charts earlier this month. It has since slid down to Number Seven, following the release of Kylie Minogue’s ‘Disco’ and ‘Confetti’ by Little Mix.

Richard earned his first UK Top Five record in 1959 at age 19, with the release of ‘Cliff’. The album peaked at Number Four and stayed in the chart for a total of 31 weeks. He has gone on to release 29 other Top Five albums, seven of which reached Number One on the charts.

Richard has scored at least two Top Five albums in each decade since the 1950s, with the exception of the 2000s. The 1960s proved Richard’s most successful decade, with the singer securing nine Top Five albums in that time, including three Number Ones.

Bruce Springsteen broke a similar record to Richard earlier this month. Springsteen’s latest album, ‘Letter To You’, entered the charts at Number One in late October, making him the first artist to score a Number One album in each of the last six decades.

Richard quickly usurped Springsteen’s title, however, going two decades better than The Boss. Both albums remain in the Top Ten charts as of November 11.