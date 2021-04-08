Clip of Drake getting trolled by social media comedian goes viral

A video of Drake getting trolled by a social media comedian has gone viral online.

In the video, actor and comedian TravQue approaches the rapper in a bar, and proceeds to put an excessive order in on Drake’s tab at the bar, including “2000 cases of Virginia Black,” Drake’s whiskey brand.

The clip then sees TravQue reciting lines from Drake tracks such as ‘Greece’ and ‘What’s Next’ to the waiter at the bar, before Drake tells him to “relax”.

When the comedian refuses to back down, Drake then grabs the phone that is filming the incident.

“Put It On His Tab,” TravQue captioned the video on Instagram, tagging Drake. The rapper has yet to respond, and it’s not entirely clear whether the escapade was a skit performed with Drake’s permission, or a legitimate trolling.

In other Drake news, a woman was arrested last month after police found her outside the rapper’s Toronto mansion. The rapper, real name Aubrey Graham, lives in his own $100m (£73m) Toronto estate, and was said to be home at the time of the incident.

Drake’s most recent music came in the form of a new EP called ‘Scary Hours 2’. In a three-star review of the EP, NME‘s Luke Morgan Britton said: “Drake sounds less like an artist with something to prove and more like a title defender who might finally be willing to challenge himself again.

“He’s described the release as simply a ‘warm up ting’ to his ‘next masterpiece’, and it certainly does enough to build hype for the main event.”

The release of the EP comes after Drake provided fans with another update on ‘Certified Lover Boy’, his anticipated sixth studio album.