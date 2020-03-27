CLIPZ has released a new track titled ‘Again’ featuring guest spots by Ms Dynamite, Ms Banks and Jaykae.

The Bristolian artist, who established himself as a drum ‘n’ bass heavyweight under his Redlight moniker, has enlisted south London rapper Ms Banks and Birmingham rapper Jaykae to spit bars as Ms Dynamite interjects with melodies. Listen below.

A press release states: “Emerging through the ’90s rave movement in Bristol, CLIPZ grew up in a time of free warehouse parties, sound systems and dubplates. Before commercial success as Redlight, CLIPZ began producing music in the 2000s and inspired a generation by releasing tracks through labels like Full Cycle and Digital Soundboy. He also collaborated with D&B legends Roni Size, DJ Krust, DJ Die and more, as well as self-releasing on his own label Audio Zoo Recordings.

“By marrying the sounds of the UK’s hottest lyricists into one track – CLIPZ certainly knows how to make a fresh jungle track fit for the masses.”

Meanwhile, last year Ms Banks spoke to NME on the red carpet of the BRIT Awards 2019, where she discussed performing with Little Mix and Nicki Minaj – as well as her dream of working with Dua Lipa.

“I’m loving what Dua Lipa is doing at the moment; she’s fierce,” she said. “She’s got loads of hits, and I love her break-up songs.”

In the video interview, Ms Banks also went on to recite the lyrics from Lipa’s 2017 hit ‘New Rules’.