Cloves delves deep into social anxiety on new song ‘Sicko’

Cloves has released a new track that examines the “panic scramble” of social anxiety – listen to ‘Sicko’ below.

The London-based Australian artist follows up her recent cover of Charli XCX and Christine & The Queens’ ‘Gone’ with a sleek and powerful track that dives into her psyche and mental health struggles.

Produced by Detonate and Hudson Mohawke, ‘Sicko’ is the second taste of Cloves’ upcoming yet-to-be-titled second album, which follows on from her breakthrough 2015 EP ‘XIII’ and 2018 debut album ‘One Big Nothing’.

“Sicko is my best way of painting the tunnel vision, panic scramble of social anxiety,” Cloves said in a statement. “It’s like a living, breathing second personality in your brain. One which makes you question everything you do and say in social situations, worried that others don’t like you for it.

She added: “It’s exhausting, not only keeping you from enjoying the present but also fucks with your relationships.”

Cloves’ second album will explore “a dystopian synthetic world created in her own mind which is struggling through anxiety, depression and obsessive overthinking”, according to a press release.

Meanwhile, back in August, Hudson Mohawke released a new compilation called ‘Poom Gems’.

It arrived after the Glaswegian producer put out ‘Big Booty Hiking Exhibition’, a collection of previously unreleased tracks, earlier that same month.

A month later, the producer’s track ‘Chimes’ was used to soundtrack a Joe Biden campaign video.

Lifted from the Scottish producer’s 2014 EP of the same name, the song played over footage of the recently elected US president as a number of his high-profile supporters urge viewers to vote.