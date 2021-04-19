Shawn “Clown” Crahan has revealed he’s felt creative during the pandemic, hinting that he’s written new music for Slipknot.

The percussionist and backing vocalist said in a new interview that he’s been working freely with Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor on new material in his basement where “no one is telling us anything”.

“I got very creative. I created — how many [pieces of music]? I’m not gonna say. Because then the suits and all the stupid people, they wanna bug me. When I say ‘stupid people,’ I mean, they’re actually very smart,” Clown told Terry “Beez” Bezer of Knotfest.com‘s ‘Mosh Talks With Beez’.

“Then, next thing you know, I’m in a mouse trap and I don’t know what to do, and blah blah blah. But everybody just needs to know I’m in my basement, with my stuff, doing my thing, with my friends, the way we want to. There’s no one telling us anything… And Corey Taylor has gotten almost all of it and partaken on almost on all of it, which has made it a completely other sort of weird thing. But I’m going on record right now that we could be talking about one song.”

He added that “nothing is ever done” until “everyone in the band has had their say” – pointing to the fact that Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson still needs to hear the music.

“I will play it until Sid Wilson has said what he wants to say, listened to every ounce, been able to take his time. I point him out, because he has not been one of the people yet to be here; that’s gonna happen very soon, as I go into his location, and doing the same thing.

“Right now, the pandemic hit, and it made me creative. And if anybody’s mad at me for being creative, I don’t know what to say about it. But I know that we can use all of it, or none of it — I don’t care either way. So I will let you know, maybe we will use all of it or none of it — either way, we don’t need to make it confusing.”

Slipknot’s last album was 2019’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind‘, which debuted at Number One in countries worldwide including the UK.

Clown also explained recently in more detail why the metal legends’ unreleased album ‘Look Outside Your Window’ is still on the shelf.

The album was recorded by four members of the metal monoliths during sessions for their 2008 album ‘All Hope Is Gone’. In January 2020 Clown had said he, along with Jim Root, Corey Taylor and Sid Wilson, had intended to release the album of more “experimental, psychedelic” tunes on Christmas Day 2019.

On April 10, Clown said in an interview with Mosh Talks podcast: “Don’t make it something it’s not. Don’t call it something it’s not. Accept it. It’s music. It’s art. It doesn’t carry the Slipknot name.”

Clown continued in the interview to emphasise that the album’s non-release wasn’t being done intentionally to upset fans, nor was it to “prove a point”.

Confirming the album has been mixed and mastered and is “ready to go”, Clown stressed it needs to be released when the band can properly prioritise it, saying it can’t interfere with Slipknot’s other commitments.