Clubbers, rejoice: Uber is launching in Ibiza

Uber, the on-demand taxi service, has confirmed that it will be launching in Ibiza.

After months of teasing the arrival of the taxi ordering service on the White Isle, the company will finally be available on the Spanish island. Per Diario de Ibiza, Uber is set to launch tomorrow (November 29) with 14 cars initially available for use on the island.

The number of cars available is set to increase over the coming months as more drivers become accustomed to the taxi service technology and are granted the required VTC licenses from local authorities.

Uber’s director general in Spain and Portugal, Fernández Aramburu, said (per DJ Mag): “As we do in other cities in the rest of Spain, we open the availability of our service to the taxi sector, to any other fleet of a company with VTC [licenses] or to self-employed people who have a [VTC] license.”

The launch will include two kinds of services, Uber Comfort and Uber Van which can carry anywhere from four to six passengers. Uber will take a 12 per cent commission fee for the trips but has offered drivers an incentive to join with €150 (£130) for their first 25 trips. Drivers who recruit another colleague on the platform will gain a reward of €300 (£260) for their referral.

In other Ibiza news, back in June, Ryanair announced a ban on duty-free alcohol on flights from the UK to Ibiza due to previous incidents on board.

According to MixMag, customers were informed of the ban via an email from the airline. The email stated that duty-free alcohol taken on board their flights from the UK to the Balearic islands will now have to be tagged and stored under the aircraft.

Duty-free alcohol will still be available for purchase but it must be stored in a luggage. Ryanair said “any alcohol purchased in airport shops or elsewhere must be packed carefully in a suitable item of cabin baggage, which will be tagged at the gate and then placed in the aircraft hold free of charge.”

“If the alcohol is unsuitable for placing in the hold (eg a plastic bag) then customers will be required to dispose of the alcohol in the bins provided,” They continued. Those who attempt to conceal alcohol will risk removal from their flight with no compensation or refund.

