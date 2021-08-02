Clubbers warned against taking “dangerously strong” Tesla-branded pills

Clubbers around the UK have been warned against taking Tesla-branded ecstasy pills after one person died and many more were hospitalised in Bristol.

Last weekend (July 23-25), 20 people were hospitalised in the city and one died, leading the council to warn the public over the dangerous batch of pills.

A statement from the city council said (via Bristol Post): “On the first weekend of reopening, 20 people in Bristol needed emergency hospital treatment due to recreational drugs. One person died.

“There are dangerously high-strength recreational drugs in circulation. Be aware of the risks.”

“We’re becoming increasingly concerned about reports of a potentially lethal batch of drugs circulating in the city,” Bristol City Council’s public health director Christina Gray added following the death.

“Whilst I advise everyone against the use of illegal substances I urge anyone who intends to do so to take extra care and be aware of your friends and the help available to you. We’ve all waited a long time for the weekends to return, please don’t make it your last.”

Bristol nightclub Motion also shared a message of caution on social media alongside photos of the triangle-shaped blue pills with the Tesla logo, writing: “We are aware of some extra strength pills in Bristol. Please be careful wherever you go this weekend – please stay safe and look after each other.”

Elsewhere, the New Zealand government has announced it’s set to permanently legalise pill testing at music festivals, after introducing temporary legislation in December 2020 ahead of the summer festival season.