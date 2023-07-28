Clubbers warned as red alert issued in Ibiza and Balearic Islands due to wildfires

Clubbers have been warned against travelling to Ibiza and the Balearic Islands following high temperatures and wildfires.

The extreme weather conditions have affected locations such as Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca, with temperatures climbing to over 40°C in some areas.

Now, a ‘Red Alert’ has been issued across the Balearic Islands, with firefighters in the area warning locals and potential visitors that the wooded areas surrounding the islands have made them each into a “tinderbox” (via Mixmag).

Advertisement

Spain’s meteorological agency has declared that the southern tip of Majorca – which is within close proximity to popular holiday spots Magaluf, Palmanova and Santa Ponsa is on “extreme alert”, while the eastern side is at “extreme risk” of wildfires.

Islands Ibiza and Menorca have been placed on “high alert”, while those living on the Greek island of Corfu have already been issued with evacuation notices, following concerns that wildfires may be imminent.

The warnings come on the heels of the ongoing wildfires across Europe in recent weeks, and following 19,000 being evacuated from the Greek Island of Rhodes over the past few days.

As reported by BBC News, Greece is one of numerous countries currently grappling with wildfires, and so far over 40 people have died due to the conditions.

Southern parts of Italy have also been heavily impacted, with fires in Sicily and Puglia being worsened by dry lands and high winds.

Advertisement

In a new assessment, scientists have concluded that climate change caused by human behaviour is largely responsible for the alarming heatwaves, and determined that it is an “alarmingly overwhelming” factor (via Evening Standard).

This is far from the first time that wildfires and extreme weather conditions have interfered with upcoming music events across Europe in recent years.

Last year, Pearl Jam were forced to cancel their show in Vienna after frontman Eddie Vedder‘s throat was damaged by wildfires in France.

“To all those who were anticipating a great Pearl Jam show tonight in Vienna, we were too. However, due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires) our singer Ed Vedder’s throat was left damaged,” the members wrote on Twitter at the time.

“He has seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered. This is brutal news and horrible timing…for everyone involved. Those who work so hard to put on the shows as well as those who give their precious time and energies to attend.”