A ‘Clueless’ TV reboot is in the works

The 1995 teen film has already been adapted for the small screen once before

Clueless is being rebooted once again for a new TV series.

The 1995 teen film, which is loosely based on Jane Austen’s 1815 novel Emma, starred Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Paul Rudd in the lead roles. A spin-off TV sitcom, also named Clueless, subsequently ran for three seasons between 1996 and 1999.

A modern reboot of Clueless was first touted last year, with Paramount Studios currently planning a film remake of the original. A separate revival of the film is now in the pipeline as another Clueless TV series has been confirmed.

Deadline reports that an hour-long drama series is in the works at CBS TV Studios, with Stacey Dash’s character Dionne ‘Dee’ Davenport set to be the central focus.

Described as “Mean Girls meets Riverdale meets a Lizzo music video”, the series will follow Dionne as she attends an LA high school in 2020 and is forced to become the most popular girl at school following the disappearance of her best friend Cher Horowitz (played in the original film by Alicia Silverstone).

CW are said to be interested in screening the series, while Deadline also reports that “multiple” streaming platforms have registered their interest.

Speaking back in 2015 about why the film has remained so popular over the years, Paul Rudd told NME: “I think it’s a clever movie and it’s well made – Amy Heckerling did a great job with it.

“The fact that it’s [based on] Emma means the actual story is something that’s held up over the years. But Alicia Silverstone is so winning in that part too.”