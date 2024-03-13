CMAT reveals plan she hatched to film epic music video with Jedward

CMAT has revealed that she had a plan to film an epic music video with Jedward for her second album.

The singer-songwriter took to X/Twitter to share her love for the group – comprised of twins John and Edward Grimes, who first found fame on X Factor back in 2009.

After their time on the show, the Irish pop duo went on to release four studio albums, and have frequently made appearances on reality television across the UK. However, the siblings have been making headlines more recently following the comments made by former X Factor judge Louis Walsh, who described them as “vile” while on Celebrity Big Brother.

“They were vile…But they were great. I got five million quid for them, I swear on my mother’s life,” the 71-year-old said to another housemate on yesterday’s episode (March 12). “But they were vile. But they were novelty, it was great for the show, and it was all about the show.”

The twins went on to hit back at Walsh with a series of tweets, naming him “a cold-hearted bastard” and “evil manipulator”. They also appeared in a video with The Only Way is Essex star Gemma Collins, where they branded him “a senile man who did nothing for us, who had no ideas.”

Now, CMAT has come to their defence too, and shared her appreciation for Jedward by revealing that she had plans to create an elaborate music video with them.

“Obviously as a popstar I am on the side of the party with charisma, talent, and extremely good vibes. So, not louis walsh,” she wrote on X, also saying that Gemma Collins speaking out in support of Jedward “will be somehow making it into the body of cmat album 3”.

“I wrote a very detailed music video treatment for a prospective album2 single featuring me and jedward,” she added in a separate tweet. “I wanted us doing pina bausch choreography while dressed up as like klaus nomi style rodeo clowns. that song never became a single tho.”

“[It was the] saddest moment of my life realising the reality had slipped away,” she added, recalling how her plans for a collaboration didn’t materialise. “Still I love them so much and strongly believe they should be lauded a lot more for their star power and talent !!! who else is dripping with THAT level of kindness, positivity and CHARISMA. no one.”

The comments in support of the Grimes brothers come just weeks after CMAT spoke to NME on the BRITS 2024 red carpet, following her nomination for nominated for International Artist of the Year.

On the night, she shared her plans for new music, as well as her love for pop icon Kylie Minogue.

“We didn’t really have any music that wasn’t the radio, I wasn’t exposed to any alternative music or anything until I was much older. So when I was exposed to the radio I think my brain really clung onto anything that was weird — and Kylie’s music is inherently quite alternative and quite strange,” CMAT said of Minogue, who was given the Global Icon award on the night.

“It’s structurally different, it doesn’t follow trends,” she continued. “Her music videos and visuals are so inspiring too because they’re so well thought out. So for me, she was just this beacon of weirdness. That’s the only way I can describe her.”

Since then, CMAT has also gone on to hit out at the Irish broadcaster RTÉ, after they cut Lankum’s acceptance speech at the Choice Music Prize, in which the band spoke passionately about Palestine.