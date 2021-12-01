Liam Gallagher has said he’s “jealous” of Noasis after the Oasis covers act got snowed in at a pub over the weekend.

Noasis – who describe themselves as “the nation’s favourite Oasis tribute band” – were trapped at the Yorkshire Dales’ Tan Hill Inn along with punters and staff as a result of Storm Arwen.

They’d played a gig at the pub on Friday evening (November 26), but heavy snow prevented those inside from leaving until weather conditions improved on Monday (November 29).

Staff put on a karaoke evening, a quiz, screened films and offered free Sunday lunches to keep spirits up during the unexpected stay. Upon departing the Tan Hill Inn, Noasis thanked Kendal Mountain Rescue and “everyone for the camaraderie within the venue”, adding: “It’s been emotional!”

Today (December 1) a fan on Twitter asked Gallagher what message he would send to the Oasis tribute act while sharing a link to the story.

In response, the singer wrote: “I’m actually jealous im always trying to get a lock inn [sic].” You can see that interaction below.

I’m actually jealous im always trying to get a lock inn — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 1, 2021

Elsewhere, LG was asked once again whether the real Oasis would reunite one day. “100 per cent it’s happening,” he replied.

In an exclusive interview with NME, Noasis’ manager Wayne Todd – who sometimes drums for the group – spoke about the “fantastic” atmosphere in the Tan Hill Inn, which is the highest pub in the UK (528m above sea level).

“The fact that more than 60-plus people still came during a blizzard means a huge amount to us,” he said. “We simply wouldn’t exist without our fan base and supporters.”

As the enforced lock-in continued, the #Snowasis hashtag began to trend on Twitter. “I thought it was very witty,” said Todd, adding that the group have no problem with the new moniker.

Elsewhere, the Tan Hill Inn co-owner Mike Kenny said that Noasis also “did a few acoustic numbers” during their stay. “They are tremendous people and are mucking in like everyone else,” he explained.

Liam Gallagher recently has confirmed that his third studio album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’ is finished and ready to be mixed. It is set to be released on May 27, 2022.

The forthcoming LP – announced last month alongside details of two huge Knebworth shows – follows the former Oasis frontman’s first two solo releases, ‘As You Were’ and ‘Why Me? Why Not.’.