Co-founding Hole member Lisa Roberts reveals her move to Ukraine during the war outbreak

Lisa Roberts, the founding bassist of Hole, has revealed that she moved to Ukraine to help following Russia’s invasion.

Roberts co-founded the grunge band alongside Courtney Love and Eric Erlandson back in 1989 and was part of the group for a year. She left Hole months after their first show that year at Raji’s in California.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, revealed that she moved to Ukraine to help the country’s cause following Russia’s 2022 invasion. She cited her Ukrainian friends within the metal community as a reason she was drawn to the country. She moved to the Donbas to work as the logistics manager for the NGO Road to Relief upon finding out that her friends needed assistance.

The former bassist is currently based in California studying paramedicine and plans to return to Ukraine to finish volunteering when she completes her studies. “For now I sit here in the US, depressed, around people who don’t give a fuck and don’t see the war with Russia as a problem to their lifestyle. They simply don’t care. They don’t want to talk about it and they really don’t give a fuck what I have to say about it,” Roberts told the outlet.

She added: “If I get the opportunity to go back I don’t think I will ever return here. I don’t have any reason to.”

During her interview, Roberts also opened up about her friendship with Love, her former bandmate, explaining that she quit the band because: “I felt the quality was lacking”. She also spoke about meeting the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, calling him “a very angry and troubled man.”

In other Hole news, The Last Dinner Party revealed how Courtney Love helped them censor ‘Nothing Matters’ lyrics for radio.

Speaking to Music Week, Morris revealed how Love advised them on changing the lyric when meeting them at a festival.

“We met her at The Great Escape and at the time we were in agony over what on earth we were going to use instead of [the F-word] because that’s the whole point,” frontwoman Abigail Morris said.

“After the show she stormed up the dressing room stairs saying, ‘I’ve got it!’ She had an empty packet of painkillers and she’d scrawled ‘punch’ on there.”