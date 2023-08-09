Coach Party unleash their heaviest track yet with ‘Parasite’

Coach Party have shared their latest and heaviest track, ‘Parasite’, from their forthcoming debut album ‘KILLJOY’. Check out the video below.

According to a press release, ‘Parasite’ is described as “a destroyer; a maximalist punk track that incinerates in under two minutes and eviscerates the people in life who feed off of the goodness of others”.

Speaking of the track, drummer Guy Page said: “Everyone has those people in their lives that they’ll do anything to avoid. If you don’t, you might be one of those people, and this song is for you: the parasite in human form, whose sole purpose on this earth is to drain the energy, creativity and enthusiasm of generous people.”

Advertisement

He continued: “When you see their name flash up on your phone, you genuinely consider eating it. As what is arguably our most heavy track on ‘KILLJOY’, the pace and sonics are a direct reflection of how irritating and soul-destroying these parasites are. Take our advice: starve them of your good vibes, and eventually they’ll move on.”

‘Parasite’ is the fifth single to be released following ‘What’s The Point In Life’, ‘Born Leader’, ‘All I Wanna Do Is Hate’ and ‘Micro Aggression’. The band’s debut LP, ‘KILLJOY’ is set for release on September 8 via Chess Club Records. Pre-order the album here. Their album follows their 2022 EP ‘Nothing Is Real’.

In other news, Coach Party will be embarking on a UK and EU tour this month. Check out the full list of dates below and visit here for tickets.

Coach Party’s 2023 UK and EU tour dates are:

Advertisement

AUGUST

12 – 110 Above Festival, Twycross

18 – Cabaret Vert, Charleville-Mezieres

26 – Rock En Seine 2023, Saint-Cloud, France

SEPTEMBER

2 – Getoese Festival, Rietberg

3 – Bruis Festival, Maastricht

26 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

27 – The Cluny, Newcastle

28 – The Caves, Edinburgh

29 – Stereo, Glasgow

30 – Gorilla, Manchester

OCTOBER

4 – Castle & Falcon, Birmingham

5 – Thekla, Bristol

6 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

7 – Hangar 34, Liverpool

8 – Bullingdon, Oxford

11 – Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth

12 – Scala, London

13 – Patterns, Brighton

24 – L’Aeronef, Lille

25 – Trix, Antwerp

26 – Rotondes, Luxembourg

27 – Paradiso, Amsterdam

28 – Vera, Groningen

30 – De Helling, Utrecht

NOVEMBER

1 – La Cartonnerie, Reims

2 – Stereolux, Nantes

4 – La Laiterie, Strasbourg

6 – Kesselhaus, Wiesbaden

7 – MTC, Cologne

9 – Private Club, Berlin

30 – Roisin Dubh, Galway

DECEMBER

1 – The Workmans Club, Dublin

2 – Voodoo, Belfast