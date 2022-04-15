Coachella 2022: Stage times, line-up, and how to watch

You’ll be able to catch some of Coachella‘s biggest acts this year on the festival’s official livestream, which is accessible via its YouTube channel.

The livestream will give fans the festival experience from home, delivering original footage including live performances, behind the scenes content and more.

Who’s going to be on the livestream?

You’ll be able to catch headliners Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd, along with a slew of other acts including Doja Cat, Carly Rae Jepsen, Flume, Arlo Parks, Japanese Breakfast, Maggie Rogers, Lil Baby and more.

There will be a choice of three livestream feeds with different artists performing simultaneously.

What are the set times for Coachella 2022?

Set times for Coachella 2022 have now been confirmed. You can see a breakdown of them below or use the timetable posted on the festival’s Instagram page – all times are PT.

Friday April 15

Coachella Stage

1:45-2:15 Juicewon

2:35-3:15 Princess Nokia

3:40-4:25 Mika

4:50-5:35 Ari Lennox

6:00-6:45 Anitta

7:10-8:00 Grupo Firme

8:25-9:10 Lil Baby

10:10-10:55 Daniel Caesar

11:35 Harry Styles

Outdoor Theatre

2:00-2:30 Yimbo

2:55-3:35 The Hu

4:00-4:45 Bishop Briggs

5:05-5:50 Omar Apollo

6:25-7:10 NIKI

7:40-8:35 Madeon

9:10-10:10 Phoebe Bridgers

10:40–11:35 Louis the Child

12:00 King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Sonora

12:00-1:40 Jim Smith

1:40-2:10 Giselle Woo & The Night Owls

2:30-3:05 Jean Dawson

3:30-4:10 Code Orange

4:35-5:10 The Chats

5:40-6:40 Spiritualized

7:20-8:00 PUP

9:00-9:40 Amyl & The Sniffers

10:10-10:50 Ela Minus

Gobi

1:45-2:00 Torres Martinez

2:15-2:55 Arooj Aftab

3:20-4:05 The Regrettes

4:35-5:20 Role Model

5:50-6:35 The Marías

7:00-7:45 slowthai

8:10-9:00 TOKiMONSTA

9:25-10:15 The Avalanches

10:45-11:35 EPIK HIGH

12:05 BADBADNOTGOOD

Mojave

1:20-2:00 MEUTE

2:25-2:55 Lawrence

3:20-4:00 Raveena

4:25-5:05 Still Woozy

5:30-6:15 Carly Rae Jepsen

6:45-7:45 Arcade Fire

8:10-9:00 IDLES

9:25-10:10 Pink Sweat$

10:35-11:20 Snoh Aalegra

11:45 Lane 8

Sahara

1:25-1:55 Venessa Michaels

2:05-2:50 GG Magree

2:50-3:35 Lost Kings

3:35-4:35 John Summit

4:35-5:35 Dom Dolla

6:00-6:45 City Girls

7:05-7:50 Cordae

8:10-9:10 Black Coffee

9:35-10:20 Baby Keem

10:45-11:30 Big Sean

11:55 SLANDER

Yuma

12:00-1:00 Dear Humans

1:00-2:00 SOHMI

2:00-3:00 Logic1000

3:00-4:15 Jayda G

4:15-5:30 Purple Disco Machine

5:30-6:45 Daphni

6:45-8:15 Damian Lazarus

8:15-9:45 Peggy Gou

9:45-11:15 The Martinez Brothers

11:15 ARTBAT

Saturday April 16

Coachella Stage

1:15-1:45 Record Safari

2:00-2:40 Koffee

3:05-3:55 Masego

4:20-5:05 Conan Gray

5:30-6:15 Giveon

6:45-8:05 88rising

8:35-9:35 Flume

10:05-10:50 Megan Thee Stallion

11:30 Billie Eilish

Outdoor Theatre

1:45-2:15 Gingee

2:30-3:10 Chelsea Cutler

3:35-4:20 Beach Bunny

4:40-5:25 Wallows

5:50-6:40 Cuco

7:10-8:25 Disclosure

9:00-10:00 Danny Elfman

10:35 Stromae

Sonora

12:00-1:00 Buster Jarvis

1:00-1:30 Yard Act

1:45-2:15 Beach Goons

2:30-3:10 Nilüfer Yanya

3:30-4:10 Ed Maverick

4:40-5:20 Nicki Nicole

5:45-6:25 Mannequin Pussy

6:50-7:30 Inner Wave

8:00-8:50 black midi

9:15-10:00 Molchat Doma

Gobi

12:45-1:15 Mark Lizaola

1:35-2:15 Alaina Castillo

2:40-3:20 Current Joys

3:45-4:25 L’Impératrice

4:40-5:35 Arlo Parks

6:00-6:45 Rina Sawayama

7:15-8:00 Caroline Polachek

8:25-9:10 Pabllo Vittar

9:35-10:25 Freddie Gibbs & Madlib

10:50-11:35 Hot Chip

11:55 Kyary Pamyu Pamyu

Mojave

1:30-2:00 Gee Dee

2:20-3:05 Amber Mark

3:30-4:15 Holly Humberstone

4:40-5:25 Japanese Breakfast

5:50-6:35 girl in red

7:00-7:50 Turnstile

8:15-9:00 Steve Lacy

9:30-10:25 Caribou

10:45-11:40 Floating Points

11:40 DJ Koze

Sahara

12:45-1:15 Latane from Fundido

1:30-2:10 DJ Lord

2:10-2:55 VNSSA

2:55-3:40 Whipped Cream

4:00-4:45 J.I.D

5:05-5:50 Emo Nite

6:10-6:50 100 gecs

7:15-7:55 Tchami

8:25-9:15 BROCKHAMPTON

9:40-10:25 Rich Brian

10:50-11:35 Isaiah Rashad

12:05 21 Savage

Yuma

12:00-12:45 Miane

12:45-2:00 Layla Benitez

2:00-3:15 DJ Holographic

3:15-4:30 Sama’ Abdulhadi

4:30-6:00 Paco Osuna

6:00-7:30 ANNA

7:30-9:00 Chris Liebing

9:00-11:00 Dixon

11:00 Richie Hawtin

Sunday April 17

Coachella Stage

1:30-2:00 Gabe Real

2:15-2:55 Surf Curse

3:20-4:10 Banda MS

4:35-5:20 Run the Jewels

5:45-6:30 Maggie Rogers

7:00-7:50 Karol G

8:30-9:30 Doja Cat

10:20 Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd

Outdoor Theatre

1:10-1:40 Dave P

2:00-2:35 Mariah the Scientist

2:55-3:35 Yola

4:00-4:40 Alec Benjamin

5:05-5:50 FINNEAS

6:15-7:15 Solomun

7:40-8:30 Joji

9:30 Jamie xx

Sonora

12:00-1:25 interventionboi

1:25-1:55 Cariño

2:20-3:00 Altın Gün

3:20-4:00 Skegss

4:20-5:00 Viagra Boys

5:25-6:05 Crumb

6:30-7:10 Eyedress

8:00-8:50 Nathy Peluso

Gobi

1:10-1:40 Massio

2:00-2:35 Sampa the Great

2:55-3:40 Hayden James

4:00-4:40 beabadoobee

5:05-5:45 Orville Peck

6:10-7:00 Chicano Batman

7:25-8:10 Ali Gatie

8:35-9:15 Natanael Cano

9:40 Belly

Mojave

1:40-2:15 Inglish

2:45-3:30 Olivia O’Brien

3:50-4:30 Emotional Oranges

5:00-5:40 Kim Petras

6:05-6:50 Fred again..

7:15-8:00 Dave

8:30-9:15 Måneskin

9:40-10:20 Jesse Reyez

10:40 The Blessed Madonna + Honey Dijon

Sahara

1:15-1:45 Cre-8

2:05-2:50 Maxo Kream

3:15-3:55 Griselda

4:20-5:05 Channel Tres

5:35-6:25 Vince Staples

6:50-7:50 Duck Sauce

8:20-9:15 Duke Dumont

9:40 Denzel Curry

Yuma

12:00-1:00 Cole Knight

1:00-2:30 AMÉMÉ

2:30-4:00 Luttrell

4:00-5:30 Adam Port

5:30-7:00 Satori

7:00-8:30 Bedouin

8:30-10:00 Fatboy Slim

10:00 Michael Bibi

Has anyone pulled out?

Yes. Just a couple of weeks before the first weekend was set to kick off, headliner Kanye West cancelled his Coachella performance. His slot was replaced by Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd performing a joint closing set on the Sunday night of the festival.

Can you still buy tickets for Coachella?

Both weekends of Coachella are currently sold out, but you can still join the waiting list here.

You can find the full festival line-up here.