Kanye West, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles lead Coachella 2022 line-up

Coachella organisers have announced the full line-up for their 2022 edition, with Kanye West (officially billed as Ye, his legal name), Billie Eilish and Harry Styles set to headline the festival’s return. Swedish House Mafia will also make their return at the festival.
This year’s iteration – the first since 2019 – is set to run across two weekends (April 15-17 and April 22-24) at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Tickets for the first weekend are sold out, with pre-sale for weekend two beginning tomorrow (January 14) at 10am PT.
Other artists billed high for this year’s event are Flume, Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat, Joji, Jamie xx and Run the Jewels.
Elsewhere on the line-up are the likes of Danny Elfman, Carly Rae Jepsen, Big Sean, IDLES, Spiritualized, Stromae, BROCKHAMPTON, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Caribou, Caroline Polachek, Vince Staples, Ari Lennox, Kim Petras and many more. See the full bill below.
YAY!
Presale for Weekend 2 starts Friday 1/14 at 10am PT. Weekend 1 is sold out. Register now at https://t.co/qujCsdCWkp pic.twitter.com/cEp5iNJY9M
— Coachella (@coachella) January 13, 2022
Rumours that West, Eilish and Styles were set to headline this year’s Coachella emerged earlier this month. Travis Scott was reportedly set to top the bill but was allegedly removed following the crowd crush tragedy at his Astroworld event last year.
The reunited Rage Against the Machine, who were set to perform at the 2020 edition of the festival, do not appear on the bill for this year’s event.
The headline set will mark Styles’ debut Coachella performance. Eilish will be the youngest-ever headliner at Coachella, following a huge breakout performance at the festival back in 2019. In a glowing review of the performance, NME hailed the pop star as “a future headliner”.
Coachella had its 2020 festival postponed twice due to the pandemic. It was rescheduled to April 2021, but postponed once again in January of that year, when the public health officer in charge of Riverside County, where the festival is held, signed a public health order cancelling Coachella and its sister festival, the country music event Stagecoach.
The line-up for Coachella 2022 is:
Harry Styles
Billie Eilish
Kanye West
Swedish House Mafia
Lil Baby
Daniel Caesar
Phoebe Bridgers
Big Sean
Grupo Firme
Louis the Child
Baby Keem
Still Woozy
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
Snoh Aalegra
City Girls
Madeon
NIKI
Lane 8
Pink Sweat$
Omar Apollo
Black Coffee
IDLES
Peggy Gou
EPIK HIGH
The Marias
Carly Rae Jepsen
Spiritualized
Daphni
The Martinez Brothers
Bishop Briggs
MIKA
slowthai
Cordae
BADBADNOTGOOD
The Avalanches
Role Model
ARTBAT
Damian Lazarus
TOKIMONSTA
Princess Nokia
PUP
The Regrettes
Raveena
Purple Disco Machine
Arooj Aftab
Amyl and the Sniffers
Dom Dolla
Logic1000
The Chats
The Hu
John Summit
Jean Dawson
Code Orange
Ela Minus
Jayda G
Lost Kings
Lawrence
GG Magree
Giselle Woo and the Night Owls
SOHMI
MEUTE
DJ Lord
Dear Humans
Flume
Megan Thee Stallion
Disclosure
21 Savage
Danny Elfman
Stromae
Giveon
Anitta
BROCKHAMPTON
Rich Brian
girl in red
Wallows
Isaiah Rashad
Caribou
Cuco
Conan Gray
Koffee
Tchami
Dixon
Caroline Polachek
Turnstile
100 gecs
Freddie Gibbs and Madlib
Pabllo Vittar
Hot Chip
DJ Koze
Floating Points
Steve Lacy
Arlo Parks
Rina Sawayama
Japanese Breakfast
Masego
Chelsea Cutler
Nicki Nicole
Richie Hawtin
Beach Bunny
Amber Mark
Ed Maverick
Current Joys
black midi
Chris Liebing
Kyary Pamyu Pamyu
Inner Wave
ANNA
Holly Humberstone
Nilüfer Yanya
L’Impératrice
Emo Nite
Alaina Castillo
Paco Osuna
Beach Goons
VNSSA
Mannequin Pussy
Sama’ Abdulhadi
Whipped Cream
DJ Holographic
Yard Act
Layla Benitez
Miane
Doja Cat
Joji
Jamie xx
Run the Jewels
Karol G
Maggie Rogers
Ari Lennox
Banda MS
Fatboy Slim
Måneskin
J.1.D
SLANDER
Solomun
Jessie Reyez
Denzel Curry
FINNEAS
Vince Staples
Dave
Fred again..
Duck Sauce
Chicano Batman
Duke Dumont
Kim Petras
Orville Peck
Natanael Cano
beabadoobe
Belly
The Blessed Madonna
Honey Dijon
Alec Benjamin
Ali Gatie
Surf Curse
Michael Bibi
Nathy Peluso
Maxo Kream
Bedouin
Emotional Oranges
Channel Tres
Yola
Hayden James
Molchat Doma
Crumb
Olivia O’Brien
Griselda
Eyedress
Sampa the Great
Satori
Viagra Boys
Adam Port
Altın Gün
Skegss
Luttrell
Mariah the Scientist
AMÉMÉ
Cariño
Cole Knight