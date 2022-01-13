Kanye West, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles lead Coachella 2022 line-up

Coachella organisers have announced the full line-up for their 2022 edition, with Kanye West (officially billed as Ye, his legal name), Billie Eilish and Harry Styles set to headline the festival’s return. Swedish House Mafia will also make their return at the festival.

This year’s iteration – the first since 2019 – is set to run across two weekends (April 15-17 and April 22-24) at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Tickets for the first weekend are sold out, with pre-sale for weekend two beginning tomorrow (January 14) at 10am PT.

Other artists billed high for this year’s event are Flume, Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat, Joji, Jamie xx and Run the Jewels.

Elsewhere on the line-up are the likes of Danny Elfman, Carly Rae Jepsen, Big Sean, IDLES, Spiritualized, Stromae, BROCKHAMPTON, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Caribou, Caroline Polachek, Vince Staples, Ari Lennox, Kim Petras and many more. See the full bill below.

YAY! Presale for Weekend 2 starts Friday 1/14 at 10am PT. Weekend 1 is sold out. Register now at https://t.co/qujCsdCWkp pic.twitter.com/cEp5iNJY9M — Coachella (@coachella) January 13, 2022

Rumours that West, Eilish and Styles were set to headline this year’s Coachella emerged earlier this month. Travis Scott was reportedly set to top the bill but was allegedly removed following the crowd crush tragedy at his Astroworld event last year.

The reunited Rage Against the Machine, who were set to perform at the 2020 edition of the festival, do not appear on the bill for this year’s event.

The headline set will mark Styles’ debut Coachella performance. Eilish will be the youngest-ever headliner at Coachella, following a huge breakout performance at the festival back in 2019. In a glowing review of the performance, NME hailed the pop star as “a future headliner”.

Coachella had its 2020 festival postponed twice due to the pandemic. It was rescheduled to April 2021, but postponed once again in January of that year, when the public health officer in charge of Riverside County, where the festival is held, signed a public health order cancelling Coachella and its sister festival, the country music event Stagecoach.

The line-up for Coachella 2022 is:

Harry Styles

Billie Eilish

Kanye West

Swedish House Mafia

Lil Baby

Daniel Caesar

Phoebe Bridgers

Big Sean

Grupo Firme

Louis the Child

Baby Keem

Still Woozy

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

Snoh Aalegra

City Girls

Madeon

NIKI

Lane 8

Pink Sweat$

Omar Apollo

Black Coffee

IDLES

Peggy Gou

EPIK HIGH

The Marias

Carly Rae Jepsen

Spiritualized

Daphni

The Martinez Brothers

Bishop Briggs

MIKA

slowthai

Cordae

BADBADNOTGOOD

The Avalanches

Role Model

ARTBAT

Damian Lazarus

TOKIMONSTA

Princess Nokia

PUP

The Regrettes

Raveena

Purple Disco Machine

Arooj Aftab

Amyl and the Sniffers

Dom Dolla

Logic1000

The Chats

The Hu

John Summit

Jean Dawson

Code Orange

Ela Minus

Jayda G

Lost Kings

Lawrence

GG Magree

Giselle Woo and the Night Owls

SOHMI

MEUTE

DJ Lord

Dear Humans

Flume

Megan Thee Stallion

Disclosure

21 Savage

Danny Elfman

Stromae

Giveon

Anitta

BROCKHAMPTON

Rich Brian

girl in red

Wallows

Isaiah Rashad

Caribou

Cuco

Conan Gray

Koffee

Tchami

Dixon

Caroline Polachek

Turnstile

100 gecs

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib

Pabllo Vittar

Hot Chip

DJ Koze

Floating Points

Steve Lacy

Arlo Parks

Rina Sawayama

Japanese Breakfast

Masego

Chelsea Cutler

Nicki Nicole

Richie Hawtin

Beach Bunny

Amber Mark

Ed Maverick

Current Joys

black midi

Chris Liebing

Kyary Pamyu Pamyu

Inner Wave

ANNA

Holly Humberstone

Nilüfer Yanya

L’Impératrice

Emo Nite

Alaina Castillo

Paco Osuna

Beach Goons

VNSSA

Mannequin Pussy

Sama’ Abdulhadi

Whipped Cream

DJ Holographic

Yard Act

Layla Benitez

Miane

Doja Cat

Joji

Jamie xx

Run the Jewels

Karol G

Maggie Rogers

Ari Lennox

Banda MS

Fatboy Slim

Måneskin

J.1.D

SLANDER

Solomun

Jessie Reyez

Denzel Curry

FINNEAS

Vince Staples

Dave

Fred again..

Duck Sauce

Chicano Batman

Duke Dumont

Kim Petras

Orville Peck

Natanael Cano

beabadoobe

Belly

The Blessed Madonna

Honey Dijon

Alec Benjamin

Ali Gatie

Surf Curse

Michael Bibi

Nathy Peluso

Maxo Kream

Bedouin

Emotional Oranges

Channel Tres

Yola

Hayden James

Molchat Doma

Crumb

Olivia O’Brien

Griselda

Eyedress

Sampa the Great

Satori

Viagra Boys

Adam Port

Altın Gün

Skegss

Luttrell

Mariah the Scientist

AMÉMÉ

Cariño

Cole Knight