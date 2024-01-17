Coachella 2024: Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator, Doja Cat lead line-up

It’s that time of the year: the line-up for Coachella for 2024 has arrived – see the full list below.
Announced today (Jan 17) via Coachella’s social media accounts, it was revealed that April’s festival will be headlined by Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator and Doja Cat, with a special performance by No Doubt.
Other acts announced to perform include Blur, Peso Pluma, J Balvin, Ice Spice, Khruangbin, Jhené Aiko, Lil Uzi Vert, Justice, Deftones, Sublime, Jungle, Dom Dolla, Bleachers, Peggy Gou, John Summit, Grimes, LE SSERAFIM and more.
See the full line-up below.
Coachella 2024 is set to run from April 12-14 and again on April 19-21. Pre-sale tickets to Coachella 2024 go on sale this Friday (January 19) at 11am Pacific Time. Get your tickets here.
The line-up for Coachella 2024 is:
Friday, April 12 & 19:
Lana Del Rey
Peso Pluma
Lil Uzi Vert
Justice
Bizzarp
Deftones
ATEEZ
Everything Always
Peggy Gou
Young Miko
Sabrina Carpenter
Anti Up
Steve Angello
Ken Carson
Skepta
Faye Webster
Tyla
YOASOBI
Cloonee
Gorgon City
Tinashe
ANOTR
L’Impératrice
Suki Waterhouse
Lovejoy
Brittany Howard
Chappell Roan
Chlöe
The Japanese House
Black Country, New Road
Adriatique
BLOND:ISH
The Beths
NEIL FRANCES
Clown Core
Mall Grab
Kevin De Vries x Kölsch
Kokoroko
Eartheater
Narrow Head
Son Rompe Pera
Ben Sterling
Upchuck
Keyspan
Saturday, April 13 & 20:
Tyler, The Creator
Blur
Ice Spice
Gesaffelstein
Sublime
Jungle
Dom Dolla
Bleachers
Grimes
Jon Batiste
LE SSERAFIM
Charlotte de Witte
ISOxo & Knock2
Santa Fe Klan
Blxst
Purple Disco Machine
The Drums
Skream & Benga
Destroy Lonely
Orbital
Kevin Abstract
The Aquabats
Kevin Kaarl
RAYE
The Red Pears
FLO
The Blessed Madonna
Hatusne Miku
SPINALL
Palace
The Adicts
Thuy
Oneohtrix Point Never
Young Fathers
Kenya Grace
Patrick Mason
The Last Dinner Party
Bar Italia
Reinier Zonneveld
Saint Levant
Mahmut Orhan
Ame x Marcel Dettmann
Brutalismus 3000
Erika de Casier
Girl Ultra
Maz
Depresion Sonora
Will Clarke
Militarie Gun
Rebüke
Mandv.
Indiana
Kimonos
Sunday, April 14 & 21:
Doja Cat
J Balvin
Jhené Aiko
Khruangbin
Carin León
Anyma
John Summit
Lil Yachty
DJ SNAKE
LUDMILLA
The Rose
AP Dhillon
Reneé Rapp
Bebe Rexha
Coi Leray
NAV
Terns
BICEP
Victoria Monét
Taking Back Sunday
88RISING FUTURES
ARTBAT
Atarashii Gakko!
Boy Harsher
Barry Can’t Swim
Olivia Dean
Latin Mafia
Two Shell
Hermanos Gutiérrez
Folamour
Jockstrap
Carlita
Mdou Moctar
Eddie Zuko
Adam Ten x Mita Gami
YG Marley
Eli & Fur
Flight Facilities
DJ Seinfeld
Tita Lau
Bb trickz
feeble little horse
JOPLYN
jjuujjuu
and No Doubt