A new Coachella documentary is on the way

A new documentary about Coachella is coming to YouTube to mark the iconic festival’s 20th anniversary.

Arriving on March 31, the film will offer “exclusive, never-before-seen footage and interviews” from the festival, as well as an inside look into Coachella’s journey to global dominance throughout the past 20 years.

It is also set to include some of the festival’s most iconic performances, including Billie Eilish, Blackpink, Kanye West and many more.

Check out the trailer in full below.

It comes after Coachella released its lineup for 2020, led by headliners Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean.

Rage Against The Machine will headline Friday on April 10 and 17, supported by Calvin Harris, Run The Jewels, Rex Orange County, Megan Thee Stallion, BIGBANG, Brockhampton and more.

Travis Scott will headline Saturday on April 11 and 18, supported by Thom Yorke (doing a Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes set), Flume, 21 Savage, Danny Elfman, DaBaby, Summer Walker and more. black midi, beabadoobee, Ezra Collective, girl in red, Fontaines D.C., Anna Calvi and more play on Saturday as well.

Finally, Frank Ocean will headline Sunday on April 12 and 19, supported by Lana Del Rey, Lil Uzi Vert, Daniel Caesar, FKA Twigs, Ari Lennox, Fatboy Slim, Lil Nas X, Denzel Curry, Yungblud and more.