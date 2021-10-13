Coachella eases vaccine entry policy for 2022 festival

Organisers behind Coachella and its sister festival Stagecoach have amended the events’ entry policies, so that attendees are no longer required to be fully vaccinated.

The change in policy was published on both festival websites. The update for Coachella reads: “After seeing first-hand the low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols at our festivals recently, alongside the rising vaccination rate of eligible Americans, we feel confident that we can safely update our policy for Coachella that allows for [a] negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the event OR proof of full vaccination.”

Back in August, Coachella’s parent company AEG Presents had enforced a policy that required all staff and attendees to be fully vaccinated, and did not accept negative COVID test results as a substitute. That policy came into effect on October 1.

Coachella is scheduled to take place across 15-17 April and 22-24 April after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021. Stagecoach will follow from April 29 to May 1.

Coachella’s full line-up for 2022 is yet to be revealed, however it has been confirmed that Frank Ocean will be headlining the festival in 2023. Co-founder Paul Tollett has also confirmed Rage Against The Machine and Travis Scott will return to headline in 2022, alongside performances from Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat.

The 2020 line-up was slated to feature a line-up of headliners Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott, along with Lana Del Rey, Lil Uzi Vert, Thom Yorke, Run the Jewels, FKA twigs, DaBaby, 21 Savage and Lil Nas X, among others.