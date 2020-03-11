Coachella hits back after Elon Musk says postponed festival “sucks”

Coachella Festival has hit back at tech mogul Elon Musk after he said the California event “sucked”.

The Tesla CEO made the scathing comments on Twitter hours before it was officially confirmed that Coachella will be pushed back to October as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Coachella should postpone itself until it stops sucking,” he wrote in a series of tweets. “Too much corporate sponsorship killed the vibe.”

Was good maybe 5 or 6 years ago when you could wonder around & find great unknown bands — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2020

He then added: “Was good maybe 5 or 6 years ago when you could wonder around & find great unknown bands.”

But the festival was unwilling to accept Musk’s criticism. Responding to his scathing attack, they shared a photo of Jaden Smith performing from atop a suspended Tesla car during his Coachella 2019 set, captioning it: “lol”.

Admitting defeat, Musk then conceded: “Ok fine, that was good haha.”

The spat came hours before Coachella confirmed the festival’s move. It will now take place on the consecutive weekends of October 9-11 and October 16-18.

Coachella was initially scheduled to begin the weekend of April 10, with Travis Scott, Rage Against The Machine and Frank Ocean due to headline.

Promoters Goldenvoice also confirmed that its country music festival Stagecoach – also staged in Indio, and headlined this year by Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church – will move from April 24-26 to October 23-25.

“At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns,” Goldenvoice’s statement read.

“While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”