Talking Heads reportedly turned down offers to reunite for Coachella and Live Nation

A new report has revealed that Coachella and Live Nation have failed to secure a Talking Heads reunion.

Yesterday (January 30), Billboard published a new report on the attempts made by Paul Tollett, president of Coachella organiser Goldenvoice, to arrange reunion appearances by defunct bands for the festival’s 2024 edition. While the report details how Tollett went about securing this year’s reunion sets from No Doubt and Sublime, it also reveals that Tollett originally intended to make an offer to Talking Heads for a Coachella appearance.

Tollett told the outlet that he had travelled to Toronto in September to attend an event celebrating the 40th anniversary of the band’s concert film Stop Making Sense, involving a screening of the film followed by a panel with the band, marking their first reunion in over 30 years, moderated by filmmaker Spike Lee.

He disclosed that while he did approach some of the band members and their representatives, he “sensed there were no shows happening, so [he] didn’t make an offer”, adding that he did not even share how much he intended to offer them. A source close to Billboard shared that the reunion could have secured $10million for the band.

The report then went on to reveal that shortly after Tollett tried – and failed – to arrange a Talking Heads reunion, tour promoters Live Nation approached the band over the same subject – reportedly offering them $80million for six to eight festival appearances including headlining slots – which the band also rejected.

Talking Heads have been promoting A24’s 4K remaster of Stop Making Sense, which was also accompanied by the release of a deluxe edition of its soundtrack. It was mixed by Jerry Harrison and E.T. Thorngren in Dolby Atmos, and features unreleased recordings, photographs and liner notes.

At the band’s Q&A with Spike Lee at the Toronto International Film Festival, keyboardist and guitarist Jerry Harrison spoke about working on the film’s remaster, recalling how the band “[had] so much fun onstage” recording it. “[There is] love and fun, and the audience is brought right into it,” he recounted. “Every time anybody watches it, it brings back that wonderful emotion.”

Last week, the Jonathan Demme-directed film returned to cinemas for another round of screenings in select cities including London, New York, Chicago, San Fransisco and Toronto. The promotional cycle behind the 40th anniversary of Stop Making Sense will continue with the announcement of an A24-helmed tribute album, led by a cover of Talking Heads’ 1983 ‘Speaking In Tongues’ highlight, ‘Burning Down The House’, by Paramore. While it was announced that the record will feature 16 artists, the other contributors were not revealed, and a release date has yet to be announced.