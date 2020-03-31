Coachella releases trailer for ’20 Years In The Desert’ YouTube documentary

Coachella has shared the first trailer for their ’20 Years In The Desert’ YouTube documentary.

The festival has teamed up with the video giant to put together a docu-film that will highlight the festival’s history since it first launched in 1999.

It will premiere via YouTube on April 10, the same day which its first of two weekends was scheduled to take place.

Advertisement

Watch the teaser featuring interviews with Ice Cube, Perry Farrell, Billie Eilish, Moby, and more here:

Coachella also promised “never-before-seen” footages, as well as performances from Radiohead, Eilish, Kanye West, Madonna, Daft Punk, Travis Scott, Rage Against the Machine, LCD Soundsystem, Pixies, Swedish House Mafia, Jane’s Addiction, The White Stripes, Beck, Björk, and more.

On March 10, Coachella officially announced that it will be postponed until October, in direct response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The festival organisers Goldenvoice issued a statement announcing that the Indio, California festival will now take place on the consecutive weekends of October 9-11 and October 16-18.

Advertisement

Coachella was initially scheduled to begin the weekend of April 10, with Travis Scott, Rage Against The Machine and Frank Ocean due to headline.

Goldenvoice also confirmed that its country music festival Stagecoach – also staged in Indio, and headlined this year by Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church – will move from April 24-26 to October 23-25.