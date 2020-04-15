Coachella shares rare high quality footage of The White Stripes’ 2003 performance

Coachella Festival has shared classic footage of The White Stripes performing ‘Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground’ during their seminal 2003 set at the festival.

The footage, which forms part of Coachella’s new 20 Years In The Desert documentary, was uploaded online to promote the release of the film.

“A tiny little gift for you,” Coachella tweeted. “The White Stripes’ 2003 performance of ‘Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground’ available now #CoachellaDoc”

A tiny little gift for you. The White Stripes' 2003 performance of "Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground" available now #CoachellaDochttps://t.co/wmD9ahGv4x pic.twitter.com/dbkdlP6UFk — Coachella (@coachella) April 14, 2020

It also marks one of the clearest clips of their performance at the 2003 event – with the vast majority of it being fan-shot footage with grainy visuals and audio.

The Californian festival was first held in 1999 and celebrated its 20th-anniversary last year.

Over the course of two decades, the event has seen iconic and history-making performances from the likes of Kanye West, Daft Punk, Beyoncé, Rage Against The Machine, Billie Eilish, BLACKPINK, Madonna, and more.

Coachella 2020 was scheduled to take place between April 10-13 and April 17-20 but has been postponed until October due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean are due to headline the festival.

Meanwhile, production teams behind stage construction at Coachella have been building coronavirus triage tents. Firms such as Choura Events and Gallagher Staging have utilised their experience and workforce to help in the fight against coronavirus in the US.