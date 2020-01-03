Update: Coachella has unveiled its full lineup. Find it here.

Coachella has continued to stoke excitement for its 2020 lineup by teasing Rage Against The Machine, FKA Twigs and more acts for this year’s festival on Twitter.

The Indio, California megafestival sent a series of tweets early on Friday (January 3) responding to old tweets about Coachella – some as old as 2007. The account stopped short of explicitly confirming the artists’ additions to the lineup, but it did light-heartedly acknowledge tweets about FKA Twigs, Rage Against The Machine, Denzel Curry, Chicano Batman, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Caribou, Duck Sauce, Fatboy Slim and Run The Jewels.

Advertisement

These tweets come after November reports that Rage Against The Machine would reunite for a 2020 tour, including a stop at Coachella, and more recent reports that Travis Scott, the newly reunited My Chemical Romance, Lana Del Rey, Flume, Thom Yorke and more were also on the lineup.

In response to a 2015 tweet requesting FKA Twigs appear at the festival again, the Coachella account quipped, “Sorry just seeing this”. Replying to “All of Coachella is Raging Against The Machine” – a tweet sent in 2007, when the rock band first reunited at the festival – the festival said, “The energy 2020 needs”.

The festival then quote-tweeted rapper Denzel Curry, who in 2014 tweeted, “I’m not at that level YET to rock coachella by myself. I WILL BE… But not yet. Still not work to be done”, with “Ready for seconds?”

The Coachella account then agreed with a tweet commenting on how Chicano Batman has “clearly the greatest band name of all time”, chiming in with “Also King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard”. It also responded to tweets by Caribou, aka the producer Dan Snaith, and Fatboy Slim, and said it was “ducking ready” to see the DJ duo Duck Sauce at the festival again.

See all the Coachella tweets below:

Sorry just seeing this https://t.co/62PEoO2pjg — Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

Advertisement

The energy 2020 needs https://t.co/w8B1ahdi0H — Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

Ya true. Also King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard https://t.co/vPJbcyO5FK — Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

Several of the acts named in Coachella’s tweet session released albums last year or are due to put out new records. FKA Twigs released her highly anticipated sophomore album ‘Magdalene’ last year, Denzel Curry put out ‘ZUU’, while King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard released ‘Fishing For Fishies’ and ‘Infest the Rats’ Nest’. Caribou will release the new album ‘Suddenly’ on February 28, while Run The Jewels are set to release their fourth full-length album this year.

Standout acts who performed at Coachella 2019 include Ariana Grande, who headlined the festival with guests such as Justin Bieber, and Kanye West, who staged his Sunday Service at the festival.