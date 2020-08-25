Code Orange, Billy Talent, While She Sleeps and more join Slam Dunk 2021 line-up

A host of new bands have been announced for 2021’s Slam Dunk Festival.

The festival will return in a two-day format across May bank holiday next year, after its 2020 edition was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Back in June, the first names for Slam Dunk 2021 were announced, including headliners Sum 41 and Don Broco, and the travelling Punk In Drublic showcase, which includes NOFX, Pennywise, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Reel Big Fish, the Vandals and Face To Face.

Now, a whole host of new names have been added to the line-up, including Billy Talent, While She Sleeps, Code Orange, The Wonder Years and many more.

See the full list of names for Slam Dunk 2021, a 15th anniversary festival which will take place in Leeds’ Temple Newsam on May 29, and Hatfield Park on the following day, below.

We are very pleased to confirm the final list of artists who were due to play SDF20 and who are able to come back to play SDF21 for you. As the vast majority have kept hold of your tickets for next year it seemed only right to try to bring back as many SDF20 artists as we could.. pic.twitter.com/YZS2Ea5yLD — Slam Dunk Festival (@SlamDunkMusic) August 24, 2020

“Not delivering Slam Dunk festival in 2020 was hard, but with 2021 being the 15th anniversary we will be sure to make it a special one for us all,” the festival said of the new announcement.

“With overwhelming support shown by our fans by keeping hold of their tickets, I felt it was important to try to give them as many of the artists they bought their tickets for as possible. Therefore I’m so happy to be able to confirm the majority will be returning.”

Slam Dunk 2020 was initially moved from its original date of May back to September, but then cancelled back in May due to ongoing concerns following the coronavirus outbreak.

“We hung on to hope for as long as we could but with so many factors against us, we have had to accept the fact that it can’t go ahead,” the festival said of the cancellation.

“We had worked so hard to move it from May to September, and with that we thought we had saved it for you, but sadly the outlook is not any better.”