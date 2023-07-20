Code Orange share heavy long-awaited single with Billy Corgan

Pittsburg hardcore band Code Orange have finally released ‘Take Shape’, their long-teased track featuring Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan.

Last night (July 19), the band shared the single, announcing a new album in the process. ‘Take Shape’ featuring Billy Corgan is the third taste of Code Orange’s fifth studio album, ‘The Above’.

‘The Above’ is due for release on September 29 via Blue Grape music. Pre-save and pre-order the album here.

‘Take Shape’ sees Code Orange take on a heavier slower, grungier tone compared to their usual frantic hardcore releases. Billy Corgan joins in on the track’s final pre-chorus to sing: “Spread your wings / show us who you are / spread your wings / you’ll go far / show us all, show us who you are / spread your wings“.

Watch the music video for Code Orange’s ‘Take Shape’ featuring Billy Corgan below.

‘Take Shape’ was first teased in June 2021, sharing a photo of them posing in the studio with Corgan. Code Orange captioned the post: “the k i l l e r in me…”, along with three hashtags: #justgettingstarted, #beafraid, and #codecorgan.

Code Orange’s ‘The Above’ will also include two previously released singles ‘The Game’ and ‘Grooming My Replacement’. The album’s tracklist also confirmed that Billy Corgan will be the only feature on the upcoming record.

Other unreleased tracks from the album include ‘Never Far Apart’, ‘Theatre of Cruelty’, ‘The Mask Of Sanity Slips’, ‘Mirror’, ‘A Drone Opting Out Of The Hive’, ‘I Fly’, ‘Splinter the Soul’, ‘Snapshot’, ‘Circle Through’, ‘But A Dream…’ and the title track ‘The Above’.

Code Orange’s last album came in the form of 2020’s ‘Underneath’, which scored a four-star review from NME‘s Dannii Leivers. Leivers wrote: “You never know quite what’s about to happen, but no matter which sonic mask the band slip on, they sound terrifyingly comfortable wearing it. This unpredictability is what makes Code Orange and ‘Underneath’ such a thrilling listen.”