Code Orange tease collaboration with Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan

Code Orange have teased a potential collaboration with Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan.

The Pittsburg hardcore band, who released their fourth studio album, ‘Underneath’, last year, took to social media earlier today to share a photo of them posing in the studio with Corgan.

Code Orange captioned the post: “the k i l l e r in me…”, along with three hashtags: #justgettingstarted, #beafraid, and #codecorgan.

The band haven’t confirmed exactly what they collaborated with Corgan on, but judging from the comments their fans are all in on whatever it is.

“2021 be so wild that we’re (probably) getting pumpkins x code orange. Honestly I’m here for it,” one fan wrote. Another said: “What the hell lol this is kinda sick.” A third commented: “YO GET THE FUCK OUTTA HERE ARE YOU SERIOUS?!”

Code Orange released their fourth studio album, ‘Underneath’, in March last year. In a four-star review, NME‘s Dannii Leivers wrote that Code Orange “continue to push the boundaries with this maelstrom of goth-laced melody and punishing intensity”.

Shortly after the record’s release, Code Orange were one of the first bands to perform via live-stream during the coronavirus pandemic. On March 14, they played to an empty venue in their hometown of Pittsburgh, live-streaming the show as they did so.

Back in March, Smashing Pumpkins began work on their forthcoming joint sequel to their ‘Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness’ and ‘Machina’ albums.

The band were recently announced as headliners of Riot Fest 2021 alongside Nine Inch Nails and Run The Jewels.

The four-day event, which will also feature performances from Faith No More, Pixies and DEVO, is due to take place at Chicago’s Douglass Park on September 16-19, with tickets on sale here now.

Meanwhile, Corgan has discussed the legacy of Smashing Pumpkins’ debut album, ‘Gish’, three decades on in a recent interview.