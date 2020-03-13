Code Orange to live stream scheduled Pittsburgh gig from empty venue

Hardcore band Code Orange are set to live stream their hometown show in Pittsburgh tomorrow night (March 14) from an empty venue.

The band revealed on Twitter that The Roxian, the venue they’re set to play, has decided to postpone all shows due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Rather than rescheduling until a later date, the band revealed they have taken matters into their own hands, and will play the show – which is set to feature new production they say they are “extremely proud of” – behind closed doors, with a live stream available on Twitch for fans to tune in.

“In the wake of the chaos that is consuming our world,” the band write, “it brings us no joy to announce that on a day we’ve been working towards for the past two plus years, we have to relay some bad news.”

Speaking of the planned show, the band continued: “A new era of Code Orange beginning in our hometown with a lineup for the ages was something that had been pushing us through every single tough day.

“We have been racking our brains on how to present our art live in this extremely uncertain time.”

Announcing the live stream, the band said: “This Saturday night (March 14) we present to you LAST ONES LEFT: In Fear Of The End. A live stream. We are going to perform – in an empty venue – the show we have been planning on presenting to you all for months on end.”

Fans will be able to donate to the band while watching the live stream, and the show is also set to be rescheduled.

The gig tomorrow night will be livestreamed at twitch.tv/codeorangeofficial at 9pm EST (1am on March 15 in the UK).

Code Orange released their new album ‘Underneath’ today (March 13). In a four-star review of the album, NME called it “game-changing, forward-thinking hardcore that will draw blood and raise bruises”.

Keep up to date with every cancelled gig, festival and event due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak on NME here.