Code Orange tour cancelled due to guitarist Dom Landolina’s “serious health condition”

Code Orange have had to cancel their upcoming tour, after it was revealed that guitarist Dom Landolina is battling “serious health issues”.

The Pittsburgh band’s tour was set to start on February 13 in Austin, Texas and run until March 17 in Los Angeles, but those dates have now been removed from their schedule. Tickets for the dates will be refunded at the point of purchase.

Posting on their Instagram page, the band wrote: “It pains us deeply to announce that we are canceling our upcoming headline tour, as well as the Shiprocked Cruise / Pulp Summerslam Fest around it. Our guitarist Dom has been dealing with serious health issues over the past year that have led to his inability to play, perform and live comfortably.”

“While he gritted through our fall performances, his issues were exasperated by them. We wanted to give him proper time to heal before making a group decision, and were very hopeful he would be able to return by February.”

“Ultimately it’s been determined that he is unable to play guitar at this time,” it continued. “We take this decision very seriously, and this is the last way we intended to start this era.”

“We are now focused on regaining our strength. We will be back with more stability and in full force. Thank you for the continued love and respect.”

The band released their fifth studio album ‘The Above’ last September. In a three-star review, NME wrote: “The album, frustratingly, proceeds on a perplexingly flat note,” adding, “this is the bar that Code Orange have set. Continuing to innovate on ‘The Above’, their every left turn is a sign of an unequivocally purposeful band.”

Speaking to NME ahead of the album’s release, frontman Jami Morgan opened up about his ambitions for the band to step up to the next level of success. “What’s frustrating to me is to be contained in the fishbowl that we’re currently in,” he said.

“We have so much more to offer, and I feel like there are so many people out there that really would like what we’re doing, we just haven’t been able to get to them.”

The album included the single ‘Take Shape’, which featured Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan.