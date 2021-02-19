Coheed And Cambria launch their own coffee brand

Coheed And Cambria have teamed up with J Gursey Coffee Roasters to launch their own coffee brand.

Titled Coheed And Cambria Coffee Roasters, the first two blends are based on characters from The Amory Wars, the science fiction comic books and novels created by the band’s frontman Claudio Sanchez.

Within Coheed lore, ‘The Knowledge And The Beast’ are the code names for their story’s two main characters, Coheed and Cambria Kilgannon, and the coffees were crafted to correspond with their traits.

Advertisement

Coheed’s ‘The Beast’ is described by the band as “coffee with a bite”. It’s a medium-dark roast with a hint of espresso that originates from Africa, Papa New Guinea, South American, and Central America.

Cambria’s ‘The Knowledge’ is a dark-light blend with flavours that hail from African, Ethiopian, and South American regions.

The band are also selling matte mugs that correspond with each flavour, a custom pour over coffee maker, and some to-go containers. You can purchase the coffee and associated accessories here.

Coheed And Cambria are not the only band to step into the coffee world. Back in December, Kiss teamed up with Dead Sled Coffee to launch their own coffee flavour.

While not much is known about the band’s new venture as of yet, Dead Sled Coffee, who are “an independent business born from a desire to bridge the gap between coffee elite,” shared news of the Kiss collaboration on Instagram.

Advertisement

“Coffee you were made for loving,” the company captioned its post. “The Officially Licensed @kissonline coffee is coming in 2021.”

Last year, members of bands including Coheed and Cambria, Tool, Primus and Mastodon joined forces for a coronavirus lockdown cover of a Rush song.

In the video recorded for the 15th instalment of Gwarsenio Hall’s Two Minutes To Late Night series, a Patreon-spawned project created to give both musicians and fans an outlet for performance during quarantine, the musicians performed from their respective homes.