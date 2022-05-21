Coheed & Cambria and Thrice announce 2022 UK and European tour

Coheed & Cambria will return to the UK and Europe this October, announcing a 13-date run of shows that they’ll co-headline with Thrice.

The tour will kick off in Bristol on Friday October 14, when the respective prog-rockers and post-hardcore outfit take to the stage at the O2 Academy. They’ll follow it up with shows at Academy venues in Birmingham, London and Manchester, before rolling on to Nottingham for a gig at Rock City.

A date in Glasgow will wrap up the UK stint on Thursday October 20, before Coheed & Cambria and Thrice start their European jaunt in the Belgian city of Antwerp. From there, they’ll play sole shows in the Netherlands (Tilberg) and Italy (Bologna), as well as four in Germany (Berlin, Wiesbaden, Munich and Cologne).

Touché Amoré will open all of the shows in both regions, tickets for which go on sale at 10am local time next Friday (May 27) – find them here for the UK gigs, and here for Europe.

The tour comes in support of Coheed & Cambria’s forthcoming 10th studio album, ‘Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind’, which is due for release on June 24 via Roadrunner. The band have released four singles from it thus far: ‘Shoulders’, ‘Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord)’, ‘The Liars Club’ and ‘Comatose’.

Meanwhile, Thrice released their 11th album, ‘Horizons/East’, last September via Epitaph. Before heading on tour with Coheed & Cambria, they’ll appear at the 2000trees festival in Cheltenham, co-headlining it with Turnstile.

Coheed & Cambria and Thrice’s UK and European tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Friday 14 – Bristol, O2 Academy

Saturday 15 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

Sunday 16 – London, O2 Academy

Tuesday 18 – Manchester, Academy

Wednesday 19 – Nottingham, Rock City

Thursday 20 – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers

Saturday 22 – Antwerp, Trix

Sunday 23 – Tilburg, O13

Tuesday 25 – Berlin, Columbiahalle

Wednesday 26 – Wiesbaden, Kulturzentrum Schlachthof

Friday 28 – Bologna, Estragon

Saturday 29 – Munich, Tonhalle

Sunday 30 – Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria