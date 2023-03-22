Coheed & Cambria announce ‘No World For The Waking Mind’ UK and European tour

Coheed & Cambria have announced a run of UK and European dates on their ‘No World For The Waking Mind’ tour.

So far, the tour has seen the rock band perform their seminal album ‘No World For Tomorrow’ in full alongside a mix of songs from their most recent album, ‘Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind’, which came out last year.

While the band is in the UK for Download Festival this summer, they will be playing shows in Glasgow and London before moving on to Paris, Tilburg, Hamburg and Berlin. Soul Glo will be opening for them in London, Paris and and Tilburg.

You can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.

JUNE

11 – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers

13 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

16 – Paris, Backstage

19 – Tilburg, O13

20 – Hamburg, Gruenspan

22 – Berlin, Columbia Theatre

Elsewhere, the band has also shared the music video for ‘Beautiful Losers’, which was filmed while they were playing a live show in Germany.

Per a press release, “the live performance clip illustrates the bond between the band and their fans around the world. The track itself depicts the plight of Vaxis II’s main characters Nea and Nostrand, two underdogs battling an evil empire and while the song’s title also serves as an allusion to Coheed and Cambria’s beginnings – frontman Claudio Sanchez and guitarist Travis Stever had briefly been in a band called Beautiful Loser, named after a Leonard Cohen novel.”

Check it out below:

The band last came to play in the UK on a co-headlining run with Thrice last year.