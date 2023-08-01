Fans speculate if Coi Leray is hitting back at Latto in new song

Coi Leray has been accused of dissing fellow rapper Latto on an unreleased song after the latter mentioned her on the Billboard-charting hit ‘Put It On Da Floor’.

The New Jersey star’s gripe with Latto started in April when the Clay County rapper previewed her then-unreleased pop–trap single ‘Put It On Da Floor’ at this year’s Coachella.

In the second verse, Latto rapped, “Smoking on that gas blunt big as Coi Leray/ Bitches like to run they mouth, but I’m the type to run a fade.” This sent Coi Leray into a Twitter frenzy where she took offence to the lyrics’ implied body-shaming.

Over the weekend, Coi Leray then posted a video of her dancing to the new rambunctious “rage” style song with the following lyrics: “Yeah, I’m on they ass / Hop up on that couch and roll a Latto out the bag / I don’t need a stylist, they don’t fuck with Coi Leray / Tried to count me out, but now I’m big as Trippie Redd.”

The lyrics show Leray referring to Latto as a blunt too, as well as responding to old criticism of her using her ex-boyfriend Trippie Redd for clout in 2018 – a time when he was significantly more popular than her.

Fans on Twitter called the ‘Good Day’ singer out, with one asking her, “Why you diss Latto?”.

Others have come to the rapper’s defence, claiming that Leray is referring to the weed strain named “Gelato” and shortened it to “‘lato.”

In April, Latto and Leray seemed to have quashed their beef. At the second weekend of Coachella, the former clarified she had no hard feelings toward Coi Leray and showed love to her figure, saying “Aye, Coi. By the way, I love yo’ body, baby.”

The 26-year-old responded by tweeting a 100 emoji, before adding: “It was the diss record with my name on it that confused me. Much love to Latto! Appreciate the compliment.”

This unreleased snippet from Leray is the first new music the star has teased since the release of her second album ‘Coi’. The album was released on June 23 and featured the likes of Skillibeng, David Guetta and Giggs.

She also featured on the Tomorrow X Together track ‘Happy Fool’ and, at the Los Angeles stop of their tour, the K-Pop band brought out Leray to perform their collaboration together.

Meanwhile, Latto has been touring the world, performing at numerous festivals. Whilst performing at Rolling Loud Germany, she warned fans about throwing objects at her, saying she would “beat they ass” if they did so.