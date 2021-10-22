Coldplay add fifth and sixth Wembley Stadium shows to 2022 world tour

Coldplay have added two more Wembley Stadium shows to their huge 2022 world tour – they will now play six nights at the London venue.

Last week (October 14) Coldplay announced details of their 2022 world stadium tour, with an emphasis on environmental sustainability.

Yesterday (October 21), a fourth London show was added to the tour alongside a new date in Paris. Then, when tickets went on general sale this morning (October 22), all four dates at Wembley sold out.

As such, the band have now confirmed that they will also play the venue on August 17 and 20 next year

See Coldplay’s full 2022 world tour schedule, including the newly-announced extra Wembley shows, below:

MARCH 2022

18 – San Jose, Costa Rica – Estadio Nacional

22 – Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic – Estadio Olímpico

25 – Monterrey, Mexico – Estadio BBVA*

29 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Estadio Akron*

APRIL 2022

3: Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol*

23: Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium*

26: Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium*

MAY 2022

3 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium*

6 – Dallas, TX – Cotton Bowl Stadium*

8 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium*

28 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field*

JUNE 2022

1 – Washington, DC – FedExField*

4 – East Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium*

8 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field*

11 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium*

14 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium*

JULY 2022

2 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park*

3 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park*

8 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy*

10 – Berlin, DE – Olympiastadion Berlin^

12 – Berlin, DE – Olympiastadion Berlin*

16 – Paris, FR – Stade de France*

17 – Paris, FR – Stade de France*

AUGUST 2022

5 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium*

6 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium*

12 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium*

13 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium*

17 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium* (new date)

16 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium^

19 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium^

20 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium^ (new date)

23 – Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park Stadium*

SEPTEMBER 2022

10 – Rio De Janeiro, BR – Rock in Rio Festival

*with H.E.R.

^with London Grammar

After the announcement of the tour, PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) urged the band to only serve vegan food at the shows in order to further drive down the carbon footprint of the tour.

“As you may know, animal agriculture contributes to many of the serious environmental problems the planet is facing,” PETA Director Elisa Allen wrote.

“It’s little wonder, then, that the United Nations states that a transition to vegan eating is urgently needed to prevent the worst effects of the climate crisis. And this can be as simple as swapping beef burgers for bean burgers.”