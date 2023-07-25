Coldplay add more shows to 2024 European tour

Coldplay have added more shows to their upcoming European tour, set to kick off in summer 2024.

The British indie-rock veterans announced details of their new tour last week (July 20) — set to kick off in June, and feature their first-ever live dates in Greece, Romania and Finland.

Featuring stops across Europe – including dates in Italy, France, Germany, Austria and more – Chris Martin and co. have now added seven additional dates to the 2024 ‘Music Of The Spheres’ tour.

Extra dates in Bucharest, Lyon, Rome and Helsinki have been added as of today (July 25), as well as an additional show in Dublin’s Croke Park Stadium at the beginning of September, making for three back-to-back shows in the Ireland capital.

The 2024 tour – which shares its name with the group’s latest album, 2021’s ‘Music Of The Spheres’ – arrives on the heels of their ongoing 2023 stadium shows, which kicked off in May. So far, the gigs have seen the four-piece take to the stage in Barcelona, Manchester, Cardiff, Milan and more.

It will also include North American shows through September and October, as well as concerts in Tokyo, Kaohsiung, Jakarta, Perth and Kuala Lumpur in November. Before they embark on the European summer dates, they also have appearances set for Manila and Singapore in January, and Bangkok in February.

Coldplay’s updated European 2024 tour dates are:

JUNE

8 — Olympic Stadium, Athens

12 — Arena Națională, Bucharest

13 — Arena Națională, Bucharest [NEW]

16 — Puskás Aréna, Budapest

22 —Groupama Stadium, Lyon

23 — Groupama Stadium, Lyon

25 — Groupama Stadium, Lyon [NEW]

JULY

12 — Stadio Olimpico, Rome

13 — Stadio Olimpico, Rome

15 — Stadio Olimpico, Rome [NEW]

16 — Stadio Olimpico, Rome [NEW]

20 — Merkur Spiel-Arena, Düsseldorf

21 —Merkur Spiel-Arena, Düsseldorf

28 — Olympiastadion, Helsinki

30 — Olympiastadion, Helsinki [NEW]

31 — Olympiastadion, Helsinki [NEW]

AUGUST

15 — Olympiastadion, Munich

17 — Olympiastadion, Munich

21 — Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna

22 — Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna

29 — Croke Park, Dublin

30 — Croke Park, Dublin

SEPTEMBER

1 — Croke Park, Dublin [NEW]

Presale tickets for previously-announced shows in the 2024 tour went live today, with the general on-sale set to take place on Friday (July 28) at 10am local time for all cities. They will be available here.

Of the upcoming European dates, the shows in Rome will mark the band’s first gig in Rome in over 20 years, with the last concert in the city being held back in 2003.

The ‘Music Of The Spheres’ tour is currently the band’s greenest run of live shows to date. This comes as it was reported by Massachusetts Institute of Technology that it has, so far, produced 47% less carbon emissions than their previous stadium tour in 2016/17.

Additionally, the band have also taken extra precautions to be green by planting 5 million trees around the world – one for each concertgoer so far.

Currently, there are no UK shows lined up for next year. However, in a five-star review of their London gig, NME praised the members for their ability to deliver a captivating set, alongside “a focus on sustainability and inclusivity”.

“The songs performed here see the band strip things back, injecting the larger-than-life show with a moment of closeness,” it read. “It’s a joyful spectacle; a masterclass in how a massive pop show can be done. The band seem genuinely thrilled at the reaction, too.”