Coldplay add new 2023 UK/European gigs to ‘Music Of The Spheres’ world tour

Following their six sold-out Wembley gigs this month, Coldplay have added new UK/European gigs in 2023 to their ‘Music Of The Spheres’ world tour.

The band have been on tour across the planet since the spring, and have now extended the tour behind their 2021 album to next year.

Across May, June and July next year, the band will play Portugal, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and more, with two new UK dates also added in Manchester and Cardiff.

The new dates will kick off in Coimbra, Portugal on May 17, before the band will play two shows at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium on May 31 and June 1.

A date in Cardiff at the Principality Stadium is also set for June 6, before the tour wraps up with two gigs at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam on July 15-16.

Ahead of these shows, the band will wrap up their 2022 dates in Glasgow this week with two dates at Hampden Park tomorrow (August 23) and Wednesday (24).

See the new dates below alongside a trailer for the tour. Tickets for the gigs will go on sale at 10am local time on Thursday, August 25, and you can get yours here.

MAY 2023

17 – Coimbra, Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

24 – Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

25 – Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

31 – Manchester, Etihad Stadium

JUNE 2023

1 – Manchester, Etihad Stadium

6 – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

21 – Naples, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

25 – Milan, San Siro

26 – Milan, San Siro

JULY 2023

1 – Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund

5 – Copenhagen, Parken

6 – Copenhagen, Parken

8 – Gothenburg, Ullevi

9 – Gothenburg, Ullevi

15 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA

16 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA

Across the band’s six gigs at Wembley Stadium, they were joined by a bounty of special guests. On August 17, the band enlisted Shaznay Lewis to cover two All Saints songs, while the previous night saw them joined by Natalie Imbruglia, who paid tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John by covering ‘Summer Nights’ with the band. They also performed Imbruglia’s 1997 hit ‘Torn’.

Meanwhile, Coldplay also welcomed Craig David, who performed his songs ‘Live In The Moment’, ‘Fill Me In’ and ‘7 Days’ at each of the first two Wembley Stadium shows. Other guests included pianist Victoria Canal and Steve Coogan in character as Alan Partridge, who covered ABBA’s 1976 hit ‘Knowing Me, Knowing You’ and Kate Bush’s newly-made-cool-again ‘Running Up That Hill’ alongside Jacob Collier.

During the North American leg of their tour in April, Coldplay also brought out Bruce Springsteen, Kylie Minogue and Kelly Rowland, who each performed on-stage covers of their songs ‘Working on a Dream’, ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’ and ‘Independent Women Part I’ respectively.

Reviewing one of the Wembley gigs, NME said: “It’s a joyful spectacle; a masterclass in how a massive pop show can be done. The band seem genuinely thrilled at the reaction, too. “Thank you for coming. These days, it’s so difficult to get to see a show,” Chris notes appreciatively at one point. “Thank you for coming and restoring our faith in humanity; for being peaceful and singing together.” The roars in response indicate that the feeling is mutual.”