Coldplay add new South American dates to ‘Music Of The Spheres’ world tour

Coldplay have added new South American dates to their huge eco-friendly world tour for new album ‘Music For The Spheres’ – see the updated schedule below.

The band’s 2022 world stadium tour comes with an emphasis on environmental sustainability, and began with a gig at the Estadio Nacional in the Costa Rican capital San Jose last month (March 18) – see what went down here.

North American dates for the tour kick off later this month, with European dates beginning in July and UK dates in August, including six shows at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Advertisement

The band have now announced that they’ll head back to South America in September and October, adding six more shows to the run.

Coldplay will be joined by Camila Cabello and H.E.R. across select dates of the new shows in Peru, Chile and Brazil.

Tickets will be available between April 11-13, with full details to be found here.

See the band’s full updated world tour schedule below.

APRIL 2022

3: Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol*

23: Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium*

26: Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium*

Advertisement

MAY 2022

3 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium*

6 – Dallas, TX – Cotton Bowl Stadium*

8 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium*

28 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field*

JUNE 2022

1 – Washington, DC – FedExField*

4 – East Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium*

8 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field*

11 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium*

14 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium*

JULY 2022

2 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park*

3 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park*

8 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy*

10 – Berlin, DE – Olympiastadion Berlin^

12 – Berlin, DE – Olympiastadion Berlin*

16 – Paris, FR – Stade de France*

17 – Paris, FR – Stade de France*

AUGUST 2022

5 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium*

6 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium*

12 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium*

13 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium*

17 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium* (new date)

16 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium^

19 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium^

20 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium^ (new date)

23 – Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park Stadium*

SEPTEMBER 2022

10 – Rio De Janeiro, BR – Rock in Rio Festival

13 – Lima, PE – Estadio Nacional%

14 – Lima, PE – Estadio Nacional%

17 – Bogotá, CO – Estadio El Campín%

21 – Santiago, CL – Estadio Nacional%

23 – Santiago, CL – Estadio Nacional%

24 – Santiago, CL – Estadio Nacional%



OCTOBER 2022

11 – Rio De Janeiro, BR – Estadio Nilton Santos

15 – São Paulo, BR – Allianz Parque*

16 – São Paulo, BR – Allianz Parque*

25 – Buenos Aires, AR – Estadio River Plate*

26 – Buenos Aires, AR – Estadio River Plate*

28 – Buenos Aires, AR – Estadio River Plate*

29 – Buenos Aires, AR – Estadio River Plate*



*with H.E.R.

^with London Grammar

%with Camila Cabello

Integral to the new tour is its eco-friendly measures, which have been set out on a new ‘sustainability’ section of Coldplay’s official website.

The measures include cutting direct emissions by 50 per cent compared to the band’s last tour in 2016 and 2017, using 100 per cent renewable energy and having solar installations at every venue.

Discussing the idea behind the tour, Coldplay said in a statement: “We’re very conscious that the planet is facing a climate crisis. So we’ve spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and, just as importantly, to harness the tour’s potential to push things forward.”