Coldplay and BTS share ‘Inside My Universe’ documentary and new versions of ‘My Universe’

Coldplay and BTS have shared their new documentary Inside My Universe, which goes behind the scenes of the making of their recent single ‘My Universe‘.

The 13 minute film shows both bands performing in the studio in Korea and Coldplay explaining how the collaboration first came about. You can view the documentary below.

“About 18 months ago I got a message from somebody, they said, ‘BTS want to a do a song with you’ and I said, ‘How would that work?’,” said Chris Martin . “I didn’t understand how that could be possible.”

He continued: “My friend said the phrase ‘my universe’ one day and I wrote down ‘my universe’ and I felt that’s a cool title. Then I took it to my friend and said, ‘OK let’s do a demo with BTS’.”

Coldplay and BTS also shared new versions of their single including an acoustic rework and a remix, which you can listen to below.

Coldplay recently performed ‘My Universe’ at the New York leg of Global Citizen Live over the weekend.

While BTS were not physically at the concert, the group were featured as holographs on a backdrop while Martin sung in both English and Korean.

‘My Universe’ was released last Friday (September 24) and is lifted from Coldplay’s forthcoming studio album ‘Music Of The Spheres’. Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe last week, Martin said working with the group had been “a joy”.

“I love them, and we love them, and it’s been such a joy. It’s something you could look at so cynically, and we have at times, but anytime there’s actual communication or music between us, it just feels so good,” he added.

“So, I unabashedly and unashamedly feel really grateful for the song, grateful for the person that inspired the song, and grateful for the people we sing it with.”

Revewing the single NME awarded it four stars and described it as a “celestial ode to unity, hope and the power of love”.