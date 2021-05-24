Coldplay and Jorja Smith added to Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2021 line-up

Coldplay and Jorja Smith have both been added to the line-up of BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2021.

This year’s Big Weekend festival will take place online for the second consecutive year due to coronavirus-enforced restrictions. It’ll be broadcast across BBC Radio 1, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds from May 28-31.

Coldplay and Smith are among the artists who will film special performances for Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2021, with the former set to record their performance at Whitby Abbey in North Yorkshire – the monastic ruins that formed the inspiration for Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

Smith, meanwhile, will film her Big Weekend set at Alexandra Palace in north London, where she’ll play tracks from her recently released EP ‘Be Right Back’.

The two artists join the likes of Wolf Alice, Ed Sheeran and Royal Blood on the Big Weekend 2021 bill, with each artist set to perform their set from a special location of their choosing.

You can find out about those locations, as well as more information about Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2021, here.

A host of new and emerging acts, including the likes of Enny, Bad Boy Chiller Crew and Kynsy, will also be recording remote live performances for Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2021 – you can find the full BBC Introducing line-up here.

Both Coldplay and Jorja Smith performed during last weekend’s Live At Worthy Farm livestream, which was recorded at Glastonbury’s Worthy Farm festival site.